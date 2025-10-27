Cooper jumps to early fundraising lead in Senate race

According to campaign finance reports, former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has raised more than twice as much money as Republican Michael Whatley in the Senate race for Sen. Thom Tillis’ seat, who announced earlier this summer that he would not seek re-election.

While Cooper and Whatley are attracting the most attention, other candidates have announced their candidacy, including Don Brown (R), Orrick Quick (D), and Shaunesi Deberry (independent), according to Ballotpedia. Brown has raised about $114,000 in total; numbers for Quick and Deberry are not yet available. The official filing period for statewide candidates for the 2026 primary election begins on Dec. 1, 2025, and ends at 12pm on Dec. 19, 2025. The primary election is on March 3, 2026.

Between his campaign committee and his PAC, about $16 million has been raised towards Cooper’s candidacy, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). In support of Republican Michael Whatley, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, $6 million has been raised. Whatley is the former chairman of the North Carolina GOP and former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

“While Cooper’s PAC data isn’t in, we do have the majority of his funds $11 million, in the system through his campaign committee,” Jim Stirling, data consultant for North State Data, told the Carolina Journal. “Whatley has both his PAC $4.5 million and candidate committee $1.4 million available through the ‘Raw Data.’”

Both candidates relied primarily on individual contributions, reporting less than half a million dollars from PACs and other candidate committees, according to Stirling. This figure may change once Cooper’s PAC disclosures are released.

“One thing to note about Cooper’s campaign is $4.6 million is coming from transfers from his committee’s affiliated PAC (Cooper Victory Fund),” continued Stirling. “When his PAC committee report comes in, this number will likely need to be subtracted from his total; otherwise, it would be double-counting funds raised.”

For individual contributions, Whatley raised more than $5 million, with 68% in-state at $3.4 million and $32% out of state at $1.5 million. Cooper totaled $3.4 million in individual contributions, with 55% in-state at $1.8 million and 45% out-of-state at $1.5 million.

“I am incredibly grateful for each and every donation to my campaign,” said Whatley in a press release. “This early support is a clear rebuke of Roy Cooper’s liberal agenda. North Carolinians are tired of his soft-on-crime policies, his failures on public safety, and his loyalty to Washington Democrats over the people of this state. In the Senate, I will be a true America First partner to President Trump and deliver real results for North Carolina families.”

In the latest Carolina Journal poll, Cooper has maintained an early lead over Whatley in a potential matchup for the 2026 US Senate race, but the his lead was cut nearly in half from August to September. Cooper is still ahead with 46.1% over Whatley’s 41.9%, a 4.2 points lead, as compared to August’s 8.2-point lead.

The Cooper campaign did not respond to requests for comment on the latest fundraising numbers, but did send an Oct. 24 blast text asking supporters for donations.

“We have a long road ahead and our victory is on the line,” the message from Cooper read in part. “This US Senate race is currently a toss-up. Meanwhile, my MAGA opponent has been gaining on me in the polls. I have to ask once again for your support.”

North State Data provided the breakdown of the numbers to the Carolina Journal for this report.