With the primary here, Federal Election Commission fundraising numbers have also arrived. The reports show which North Carolina campaigns that are best financially positioned for Election Day.

The numbers show Roy Cooper is the one of the top Senate fundraisers in the country this election cycle. According to FEC filings, Cooper’s campaign has raised $21,070,823.63, spent $6,842,849.22, and reports $14,227,974,41 cash on hand.

In comparison, Republican candidate, Michael Whatley has raised $6,272,872.95, spent $3,745,287.92, and reports $2,527,585.03 cash on hand.

Federal reports show that a large portion of Cooper’s total receipts came from transfers from other authorized committees, totaling $10,518,750. His report also shows $9,879,133.60 in total contributions, including $9,261,170.37 from individual donors. Of that individual total, $5,635,123.69 was itemized contributions, while $3,626,046.68 came from unitemized donations.

Whatley’s report shows $3,499,263.08 in total contributions, including $2,876,763.08 from individuals. Of those individual contributions, $1,844,637.29 were itemized and $1,032,125.79 were unitemized. His reports also show $2,769,094.11 in transfers from other authorized committees.

The difference in reports shows the scale of Cooper’s financial lead and advantage heading into the general election, should both candidates secure their party’s nominations.

Cooper’s largest single reported expense was $582,114.30 to Battle Axe Digital for digital consulting, list acquisition, and digital advertising. Raw FEC expense data indicates the campaign has spent an estimated $1.68 million on digital advertising and consulting combined, showing a large investment in online voter outreach.

Whatley’s largest single reported expense was $619,834 to Strategic Media Services for placed media. Campaign finance records show two different advertising expenses at that amount, showing a significant proportion to digital strategy.

Outside spending has also played a role in the Senate race, as independent expenditure groups continue to weigh in during closing days of the primary.

In North Carolina’s Congressional District 1, financial reports show diverse numbers with Republican candidates.

Laurie Buckhout leads the race in dollars raised, reporting $2,151,678.93 raised and $1,544,249.35 cash on hand after $633,733.13 in expenditures. However, the majority of her fundraising total comes from a $2 million personal loan to her campaign.

State Sen. Bobby Hanig has raised $344,686, spent $204,179.62, and reports $140,506.38 cash on hand. Expenditure data suggests most of Hanig’s recent spending has gone toward direct mail and advertising in the final stretch before voters head to the polls. Contribution data indicates most of his donations are from North Carolina.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Bryant Buck III reports $314,520 raised, $199,405.69 spent, and $115,114.31 cash on hand.