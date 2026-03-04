Rep. Tricia Cotham, R-Mecklenburg, won her race in the House District 105 Republican primary, defeating her opponent, Kelly VanHorn, an 8th-grade math teacher in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, with 85% (4,368 votes) to VanHorn’s 15% (800 votes).

The two women have party switching in common. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, VanHorn has voted as a Democrat in elections since 2008. VanHorn was one of the candidates promoted by the group Educators on the Ballot, launched by a registered Democrat to promote candidates focused on increasing state funding for traditional public schools.

She told Ballotpedia that key messages of her campaign were “full funding of public schools,” and “healthcare is a right.” She also campaigned on “a lack of comprehensive transportation planning,” saying that a recent Transportation Referendum, sponsored by Cotham, targeted toll roads, but left out light rail and a comprehensive bus/ Micro transit.

A longtime Democrat, Cotham’s political career began when she was appointed in March 2007 to represent the 100th District in the state House and was re-elected from 2008 to 2014. She decided not to seek re-election in 2016, instead running for the US House seat in the 12th Congressional District. She lost the Democratic primary to incumbent Congresswoman Alma Adams.

Cotham decided to run again for office in NC-112 in 2022 and won in the general election.

cotham switches to Republican

She announced in April 2023 that she was switching her affiliation to the Republican Party because the Democratic Party was “not the party it once was.”

“As long as I have been a Democrat, the Democrats have tried to be a big tent, but where the [modern-day Democratic Party is now] has become unrecognizable to me and to so many others in this state and country,” Cotham said.

The move gave Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the General Assembly.

She said she felt unwelcome in the Democratic Party from the time she ran in the 2022 Primary. The attacks on her and her family, including her two young sons, only increased on Twitter and in person, prompting her change of political affiliation.

Cotham told reporters that activists from Democratic-aligned organizations texted her 12-year-old son. This was while she was still a Democrat.

She gained a reputation as a moderate Democrat. She was one of a few Democrats who had been willing to work with Republicans on certain issues, including those related to public safety and school choice.

House Minority Leader Robert Reives and others had begun their take on her and others in March 2023 after she, along with former Reps. Michael Wray, D-Northampton, and Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, had missed voting on overriding then Gov. Cooper’s veto on S.B. 41. Reives said in a press release “Elections have consequences” and said the only avenue to change would be through the primary and general elections of 2024. Reives and others, including North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton, called for her resignation after her announcement.

death threats and protests

A week later, the party scheduled a protest against her within 2.5 miles of her home, but then changed the location to the Mecklenburg Democratic Party headquarters, more than 20 minutes from her house.

Cotham had received death threats, threats of physical violence, and verbal abuse after her announcement and calls for her resignation.

Soon after changing her party, she became the primary sponsor of House Bill 823, Choose Your School, Choose Your Future, which proposed expansion of the Opportunity Scholarship Program to all students in a tiered system based on household income and her vote became the crucial final vote to allow Republicans to override Gov. Cooper’s veto and make all North Carolina families eligible for the Opportunity Scholarship.

In April 2024, Cotham was appointed as one of the chairs of the North Carolina House Education Appropriations Committee.

She won re-election in November 2024 in House District 105, with 27,093 votes compared to Democrat challenger Nicole Sidman’s 26,818.

In January 2025, House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, appointed Cotham to the following committees: House Appropriations- vice chair; House Education Appropriations – chair; Education – K-12 – Chair; Election Law – member; Energy and Public Utilities – member; Health – vice chair; Housing and Development – member, and Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House – vice-chair.

transportation and property tax

She was also the lead sponsor of House Bill 948—the “PAVE Act” – Projects for Advancing Vehicle Infrastructure Enhancements, which became law in July.

It authorized Mecklenburg County commissioners to place a 1% local sales tax on the ballot this past November. Voters approved the measure, which will fund a range of transportation projects, including road improvements, bus systems, and rail development. It goes into effect on July 1.

In December, Cotham was appointed by Hall to the House Select Committee on Property Tax Reduction and Reform. The 23-member committee is tasked with reviewing factors that contribute to rising local property taxes and identifying ways to reduce the burden on homeowners.

Cotham will face off against Democratic candidate Ken McCool, a Matthews Town Commissioner, who ran unopposed in the primary, in November’s General Election.