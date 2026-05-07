Court rejects Trump tariffs, dismisses claims from NC and most states

The US Court of International Trade has rejected tariffs the Trump administration imposed by proclamation in February under Section 122 of the federal Trade Act of 1974.

“This case turns on the meaning of Section 122 and whether the President asserted the existence of the conditions required by the statute in order to lawfully proclaim the import surcharges,” according to Thursday’s court ruling. “[T]he President’s Proclamation fails to assert that those required conditions have been satisfied.”

The ruling benefited two private businesses and the state of Washington. The court rejected complaints from North Carolina and more than 20 other states that sued the Trump administration. Judges dismissed their claims because of a lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

By a 2-1 vote, the court granted summary judgment and a permanent injunction against the tariffs for companies Burlap and Barrel Inc. and Basic Fun Inc. The Liberty Justice Center filed suit on behalf of the two companies after President Donald Trump issued a Feb. 20 proclamation imposing the Section 122 tariffs.

Those tariffs followed the US Supreme Court’s ruling striking down earlier tariffs the Trump administration had assessed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Beyond the two businesses, Thursday’s ruling also applies to the state of Washington, which was part of a coalition of states led by Oregon that filed a separate suit against the Section 122 tariffs. Oregon and all other states involved in the suit, including North Carolina, had their claims dismissed.

“The Government concedes standing with respect to the State of Washington and Private Plaintiffs based on information from [US Customs and Border Protection] indicating that all three plaintiffs have imported goods subject to Section 122 duties,” according to the majority opinion from Chief Judge Mark Barnett and Judge Claire Kelly. “The Government contests the standing of the remaining State Plaintiffs ‘because they do not allege that they have been — or will soon be — required to pay duties under Section 122.’”

“The Government contends that non-importer State Plaintiffs seek standing instead as ‘purchasers who allegedly paid increased costs to third-party importers based on IEEPA duties and … expect to do the same for Section 122 duties.’ Such claims are ‘too attenuated,’ the Government argues, amounting to ‘no more than allegations of possible future injury’ that fail to demonstrate causation,” the majority opinion continued.

All state plaintiffs other than Washington, including North Carolina, “fail to demonstrate an injury-in-fact, and therefore, lack Article III standing,” Barnett and Kelly agreed.

“None of the Non-Importer State Plaintiffs identify actual indirect harm resulting from Section 122 duties,” the majority agreed. “Instead, Non-Importer State Plaintiffs urge the court to find imminent injury-in-fact based on their respective experiences with IEEPA duties.”

“While ‘imminence’ is concededly a somewhat elastic concept, it cannot be stretched beyond its purpose, which is to ensure that the alleged injury is not too speculative for Article III purposes — that the injury is certainly impending,” Barnett and Kelly wrote.

After addressing the parties’ legal standing, the judges focused on Section 122’s requirement of a “balance-of-payments” deficit.

“The Proclamation asserts that ‘the United States runs a trade deficit, does not currently make a net income from the capital and labor that it deploys abroad, and experiences more transfer payments, on net, flowing out of the country than into the country,’” according to the majority. “Nowhere does Proclamation No. 11012 identify balance-of-payments deficits within the meaning of Section 122 as it was enacted in 1974.”

“Because the Proclamation’s use of trade and current account deficits to stand in the place of balance-of-payment deficits within the meaning of the statute renders the Proclamation ultra vires, the court need not reach the arguments of whether Section 122 requires the identification of ‘fundamental international payments problems’ or whether the exemptions provided in the Proclamation are lawful,” Barnett and Kelly wrote.

An action is “ultra vires” if it exceeds a government actor’s legal authority.

“Proclamation No. 11012 is invalid, and the tariffs imposed on Plaintiffs are unauthorized by law,” the majority agreed.

Former President Barack Obama appointed Barnett and Kelly. Judge Timothy Stanceu, appointed by former President George W. Bush, dissented.

Stanceu would have denied summary judgment motions on both sides of the dispute and allowed the case to proceed. He also disagreed with the majority’s interpretation of Section 122.

“We are not experts in international macroeconomics matters and should hesitate to question whether it was reasonable for the President to rely on official BEA government statistics rather than a calculation of his own that may have been acceptable to the majority but would have had no official status,” the dissent explained. “The Proclamation instead relies on advice the President’s advisors provided after studying ‘different methods of evaluating balance-of-payments deficits.’”

“We do not have the expertise to reach the conclusion the majority reaches, and the limits of our judicial role strongly caution against it,” Stanceu added. “For this reason as well, I disagree with the majority’s position that the President acted ultra vires.”