North Carolina education policy critics are raising questions about the academic focus of state superintendent Mo Green’s new five-year strategic plan. They say the plan’s eight guiding pillars give insufficient attention to student achievement outcomes, even as state and national test data show students still struggling to recover from pandemic-era declines.

The State Board of Education unanimously approved the plan in August. It was developed following Green’s “Mo Wants to Know” statewide listening tour, which included eight regional convenings, 16 school visits, and input from more than 5,000 North Carolinians.

The plan sets targets in several areas, including raising the four-year graduation rate to 92% from 86.9%, increasing the average ACT composite score from 18.5 to 20, and expanding participation in Advanced Placement courses and Career and Technical Education programs.

The plan organizes those goals around eight thematic pillars:

Preparing students for their next phase of life

Revering public school educators

Enhancing parent, caregiver, and community support

Ensuring healthy, safe, and secure learning environments

Optimizing operational excellence

Leading transformative change

Celebrating excellence in public education

Galvanizing champions to invest in and support public education

Focus on students

Critics say that the plan’s framework lacks targets tied to the foundational measures of whether students are performing at grade level. Of the eight pillars, only the first explicitly addresses student preparation and learning outcomes. Pillars seven and eight are focused on public communications and advocacy for public education funding.

Robert Luebke, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, questioned the plan’s orientation toward student achievement.

“The first thing you notice when you review the plan is the lack of focus on academics. It’s glaring,” Luebke said. “Schools exist to educate and serve students. Most of the pillars mentioned serve the education establishment — not the students. Such a plan will do little to improve the academic outcomes of North Carolina public school students.”

Luebke also pressed the question of institutional accountability for prior strategic efforts that fell short.

“Our shelves are filled with plans to improve the schools. And what happened when those plans failed? Nothing,” he said. “It shows a lack of accountability. More deeply, it may reflect an uncertainty as to who is really in charge of public education in North Carolina. That’s a question we’ve wrestled with for decades. The costs of not answering it are all around us.”

Writing in a Carolina Journal opinion column in October, Bryce Fiedler, director of the Carolinas Academic Leadership Network, argued the plan lacks specific goals tied to End-of-Grade and End-of-Course exam results — the primary measures of whether students are reading and doing math at grade level. Scores on those assessments “took a nosedive during COVID and have generally struggled to recover,” Fiedler wrote.

“The plan currently contains no yearly targets for raising state test scores. In contrast, other success metrics — such as improved graduation rates, public school enrollment, and AP exam performance — receive considerable attention and include annual benchmarks,” Fiedler told Carolina Journal.

Fiedler drew a contrast with South Carolina’s stated benchmark: ensuring at least 75% of students perform at or above grade level by 2030.

“Nearly all expected outcomes are tied to high school-level performance. There should be an equal, if not greater, emphasis on boosting early literacy and math scores as measures of success,” Fiedler said. “We can’t expect students who are struggling early in their school careers to excel in secondary education without a strong academic foundation.”

Fiedler also urged caution about relying on graduation rates as a primary success metric. Research published through CALN found that while North Carolina’s graduation rate has risen over the past decade, student proficiency during the same period has remained largely flat or declined. That raises the question of whether more students are being pushed out of school before they are ready.

He brought up similar concerns about using Advanced Placement exam performance as a benchmark, citing Fordham Institute research suggesting passing scores have been inflated since 2022 across multiple subjects.

Questions from inside the boardroom

The plan drew scrutiny from within the State Board itself before its formal approval at the Aug. 7 meeting.

At the board’s Aug. 6 work session, board member Dr. Olivia Oxendine, who chairs the Educator Standards and Practice Committee, questioned the plan’s description as a “living document,” saying frequent revisions would weaken its value.

“If we’re constantly changing, we lose our sense of a plan,” Oxendine said.

She also noted that the eighth pillar — focused on galvanizing community champions for public education — carried only two outcome measures, fewer than any other pillar in the plan.

Two new board advisers introduced at the same meeting echoed the concern.

Rachel Candeso, the 2025 North Carolina Teacher of the Year, offered a note of caution. “A lot of times in education we hear about things that we’re going to do this for you guys and it never feels like there’s ever any follow-through,” she said.

Jason Johnson, the 2025 North Carolina Principal of the Year, posed the implementation question bluntly: “How do we make it come alive and it just doesn’t sit on the shelf?”

Academic recovery in flux

The debate over the plan’s focus comes as NC students continue working to recover from pandemic-era setbacks.

State testing data presented to the State Board in September showed gains in 12 of 15 math and reading assessments over the prior year, but scores remained below pre-COVID levels. The average ACT composite for 11th-graders edged up to 18.2 in 2024-25, short of the plan’s target of 20. The four-year graduation rate rose to 87.7% — a decade high — against the plan’s target of 92%.

National figures pointed in a similar direction. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, released in September, found 12th-grade math scores at their lowest point since 2005, with 45% of seniors falling below the basic threshold. Reading scores followed the same trend.

Green, commenting on the September state results, cited the strategic plan.

“The goal of the Strategic Plan is that North Carolina’s public schools will be the best in the nation by 2030,” he said. “The measures and actions in our joint strategic plan with the State Board of Education provide us with the roadmap to build on the incredible hard work and diligence of students and educators across the state.”