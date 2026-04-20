Cybersecurity was top of mind in submissions from the public to the NC Modernization of Election Data Systems Commission (MEDS).

They discussed the submissions and other information at their Wednesday meeting.

Of the 80 submissions, approximately 30-35 were about cybersecurity, the most of any subject.

Suggestions ranged from implementing multifactor authentication, end-to-end encryption, and “zero trust” architecture, a security model that eliminates implicit trust, requiring strict identity verification for every person and device attempting to access resources, regardless of their location. It operates on “never trust, always verify” principles

They also discussed the importance of immutable audit logs. Immutable audit logs are tamper-resistant, permanent records of how a system has been used, and cannot be altered or deleted by anyone.

The second most noted submission was on data integrity, focusing on correcting legacy data problems, validating inputs, resolving duplicate records, and integrating authoritative data sources.

Third on the list was transparency, which was framed as essential to public confidence through dashboards, exports, API’s (a set of rules on how systems receive and request information), and timely public reporting.

Campaign finance modernization came in at No. 4 and centered on replacing outdated systems with electronic filing, automation, and integrations.

Being able to audit and being able to verify who did what, when, and why across systems rounded out the top five concerns.

Cybersecurity

On the subject of cybersecurity, it was noted that while current systems already meet some federal standards, modernization will require continuous updates to address evolving threats, such as quantum computing, which could weaken encryption methods already in place.

Data Integrity

Public submissions stressed the need to integrate data from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, the Social Security Administration, and the US Postal Service to improve validation and reduce errors.

Duplicate voter records resulting from moves between counties or from incomplete data matching were cited by commission members, underscoring the need for better system design and automated checks. They also repeatedly highlighted that ensuring data is cleaned and sorted before moving it to new systems is critical to avoid carrying errors forward.

Transparency

Further elaborating on transparency, in addition to real-time public dashboards and faster reporting timelines, commenters asked for customizable search tools and even an app.

While officials want to reduce reliance on public records requests by making data more accessible online and providing faster results to the public, they stressed that accuracy and trustworthiness must remain top priorities and are more important than speed. They noted that transparency must be paired with clear audit trails so the public can understand how and why changes are made within the system.

Campaign Finance modernization

Another important issue for the public was the modernization of campaign finance reporting, which received 19 submissions, 16 of which called for electronic filing requirements and automated systems to replace the current largely paper-based process.

A new cloud-based system is being developed by ReFrame Solutions, the new vendor selected to replace the SEIMS system, developed in 1998. The new system should be up and running before the 2028 General Election.

It should streamline reporting, improve accuracy, and provide real-time public access to campaign finance data. Proposed features include:

Automated data imports from fundraising platforms

Bulk upload capabilities

Guided filing workflows similar to tax software

Integration with financial tools like QuickBooks

The system would also allow different levels of access for treasurers, regulators, and candidates, improving both usability and oversight.

Training crucial to successful implementation

But, before anything is implemented and considered a success, training in the new systems was heavily stressed as it was noted that there has been high staff turnover, about 40% among county election directors alone between 2020 and 2024, and many might be unfamiliar or overwhelmed with the new tools.

Experts recommended building robust training programs, including on-demand video modules and “sandbox” environments where users can practice without affecting live systems.

The commission will meet again on May 20 and is not scheduled to meet again until possibly sometime in August.