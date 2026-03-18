Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has launched a new coalition for giving the blockchain and artificial intelligence industries a stronger voice in state and federal policy conversations on how to regulate these emerging technologies in the state.

The new organization, called the North Carolina Blockchain and AI Initiative (NCB+AI), wants to bring together companies, researchers and lawmakers in the cryptocurrency, AI, finance, and energy spaces, according to the organization’s website, with the aim of making North Carolina a welcoming environment for innovation.

“The biggest challenge for policymakers is how quickly the technology is evolving,” Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at the John Locke Foundation, said. “It’s difficult to keep track of what AI is capable of today, and even harder to anticipate where it’s going next.”

Balfour also pointed to the growing role of AI in politics, warning that more advanced AI generated audio and video could be used to mislead voters if nothing is done to address it.

Dan Forest, a Republican who served two terms as lieutenant governor from 2013 to 2021, told WRAL the initiative’s goal is to place North Carolina as a national leader when it comes to blockchain and artificial intelligence development.

The organization says it is set to build on work Forest helped start years ago. During his tenure as lieutenant governor, he supported the creation of a state blockchain task force in 2019. That effort was focused on studying the technology of blockchain and educating politicians about cryptocurrency and digital assets. The new coalition increases the plan to include AI, which has become a central issue for politicians across the country.

The NCB+AI is supposed to bring the two industries together and reflect how closely they are connected in the technology sector, as outlined on the group’s website.

Blockchain is a decentralized digital system that is used to record transactions securely across multiple platforms for cryptocurrencies and financial technologies. Artificial intelligence describes the high-level computation, often using large language models, that is revolutionizing sectors across the economy, from health care and finance to manufacturing and cybersecurity.

Forest stated that the new organization’s goal is to act as a bridge between industry experts and government officials.

“We want to be a catalyst that pulls together great minds from North Carolina’s private and public sectors,” Forest told The News & Observer. He also added that lawmakers will need input from industry professionals as they begin shaping public policy around new technologies.

These discussions are already becoming very important in North Carolina, where the growth of data centers is a key component of both artificial intelligence systems and cryptocurrency innovation.

Dan Spuller, executive vice president of the Washington-based Blockchain Association, will serve as chairman of the initiative’s board. He said artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency technologies are likely to play a large role in the global economy, making it important for states including North Carolina to establish clear public policies.

Spuller told The News & Observer that the growing demand from AI and blockchain could quickly become one of the biggest drivers of energy use, pointing to the need for long term planning at state and federal levels.

Balfour pointed to market-driven solutions for energy problems. “One solution is allowing data centers to generate their own energy rather than relying entirely on the existing grid,” he said, adding that cutting back regulations could help ease pressure on utilities while still encouraging innovation.

The coalition’s board also includes intellectual property attorney Lyle Gravatt, fintech entrepreneur Eric Porper, national security and financial crimes expert John Bridge, and tech entrepreneur Alej Navia. Patrick Riley, a former aide to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, will handle the group’s day-to-day operations, which can be found on the NCB+AI website.

The organization’s website says they plan to work closely with universities and research institutions across North Carolina to help build a channel of students and workers trained in blockchain, cybersecurity, and AI.

The group plans to host policy discussions, summits, and working groups across the state, bringing in businesses, investors, universities, and energy companies to be part of the conversation. They also plan to educate lawmakers on issues of concern to the industry and work together on solutions.