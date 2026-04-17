In 1st Quarter fundraising, incumbent US Rep. Don Davis, D-NC1, outpaced his challenger, Laurie Buckhout, according to campaign finance reports from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Davis holds a significant fundraising lead, bringing in more than $1 million in the first quarter and $3.3 million so far this cycle. He currently has $2.9 million in cash on hand, according to Q1 finance reports from the FEC.

Laurie Buckhout, who won her five-way Republican primary in March, is challenging Davis for his seat and has raised more than $600,000 in the first quarter, according to campaign finance reports. With no candidate loans, Buckhout enters the second quarter with $1.5 million in cash on hand.

Buckhout won the five-way primary in March with 39.52% or 26,624 votes.

Screenshot from North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“Our Q1 numbers show this campaign is building real strength,” said Buckhout in a press release. “I’ve led in combat, I’ve built a business, and I know how to deliver results. People here are tired of higher costs, a broken border, and empty promises from a career politician. We’re going to win this race, take this seat back from the D.C. swamp, and get to work for eastern North Carolina.”

In addition to winning a five-way Republican primary, Buckhout also won the primary for the same district in 2024. Buckhout is a retired Army colonel, combat commander, and business owner, and has also served in the Trump administration as acting secretary of defense for cyber policy from March to September of 2025.

Don Davis’ campaign did not respond to the Carolina Journal’s request for comment by time of publication.