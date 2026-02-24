On Feb. 23, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced that Jamie Ager, a candidate running in the Democratic primaries in NC-11 to challenge incumbent Republican US Rep. Chuck Edwards of Hendersonville, was on a list of 12 candidates added to their “Red to Blue” program to unseat potentially vulnerable Republicans.

“I’m honored to be added to this program,” said Ager in a press release. “Our campaign is bringing people from across Western North Carolina together around our shared values and working to address the issues that matter to people here — Helene recovery, lowering the cost of living, and fighting corruption in our government.”

The “Red to Blue” is a program funded by the DCCC that equips candidates with fundraising and organizational support to help strengthen their campaigns. Spots are earned in the program as candidates surpass goals in fundraising, grassroots engagement, local support, and campaign organization.

“Out of touch Democrat Jamie Ager is too expensive, too dangerous, and too radical to be in Congress,” Reilley Richardson, a spokesman for the NRCC, told the Carolina Journal. “Meanwhile, Congressman Edwards has worked every day to get western North Carolina back on its feet. Voters know the difference.”

A redrawing of NC-1 shifted the far-eastern district to lean Republican and ended it’s position as the state’s most competitive district. NC-11 now holds that title.

“With the change in the First District, the 11th District is now rated as North Carolina’s most competitive at R+4,” wrote Dr. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation.

Fundraising data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) shows Ager well ahead of the other Democratic candidates in the primary, with total receipts of $940,659. Most of these are in total individual contributions at $895,324. Ager has also received max-out donations from Jennifer and Jonathan Soros: $3,500 from each, for a total of $7,000, according to FEC raw data.

Raw data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Ager seems to be receiving far more PAC backing overall, with what appears to be $8,500 in direct contributions from Save Democracy PAC (two different names are used for this committee in the reports, “SD PAC” & “Save Democracy PAC”), according to Jim Stirling, a partner with North State Data. Other big PAC backers are the “Welcome PAC” ($36,500k) and “Blue Dog PAC” ($5,000).

The second-highest candidate in fundraising is Richard Hudspeth, with total receipts of $151,877 and total individual contributions of $141,877. Hudspeth’s most prominent donors are Steven D. Crane and Sally Boershcig, both from the western part of the state, according to Stirling. Each of these donors had a double max-out at $3,500 for the primary and again for the general.

Paul Maddox’s total receipts are $89,269. Zelda Briarwood is the next highest at $38,188, and Lee Whipple has not filed with the FEC. Edwards’ total receipts are at $638,729.

“The 11th congressional district is the best chance the Democrats have to flip a congressional seat in North Carolina,” Chris Cooper, professor of political science at Western Carolina University, told the Carolina Journal. “The district contains counties that moved left over the past few election cycles, and the Democrats believe they have a candidate in Jamie Ager who can challenge the incumbent Chuck Edwards. While hope springs eternal in the West for Democrats, this flip is far from certain. It would be — and remains — a stretch goal for the Democrats, like the High School student who applies to Harvard. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but it does mean that the odds are not in their favor.”

The DCCC press release also promoted Ager’s candidacy with some positive information about his background and an attack on Edwards:

A proud son of Western North Carolina and fourth-generation farmer, Jamie Ager grew up on his family farm, Hickory Nut Gap. Together, he and his wife built his family farm into a successful, sustainable small business. Jamie has never hesitated to help his neighbors. After Hurricane Helene, Jamie opened up his home and his farm to make sure those in need had a safe place to stay and food to eat — and when the time came, Jamie helped his neighbors repair their homes with his very own hands while Chuck Edwards abandoned North Carolinians. Jamie knows the value of hard work and community, and he’s ready to bring those principles to Congress.

The Edwards campaign did not respond to the Carolina Journal’s request for comment.