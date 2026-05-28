Two years ago, 13 North Carolina students suffered cardiac arrest while at school, one of whom died.

Now, two state lawmakers want to ensure that all public schools – roughly 2,500 in total – stock defibrillators.

AEDs and CPR in Public Schools, known also as House Bill 886, passed the House of Representatives 111-1 on May 7 of last year. A day later, it was parked in the Rules Committee of the Senate and remained there since.

The bill is authored by Republican Reps. Wyatt Gable of Onslow County, Jonathan Almond of Cabarrus County, Mike Schietzelt of Wake County and Allen Chesser of Nash County.

The Smart Heart Act, known also as Senate Bill 278 and authored by Republican Sens. Kevin Corbin of Macon County and Bobby Hanig of Currituck County, was filed on March 13 of last year and has been parked in the Appropriations/Base Budget Committee since. The North Carolina state budget, which was supposed to take effect July 1 of last year, is currently in negotiations after lawmakers announced a budget framework on May 12.

Both bills push for accessibility and placement of AEDs in schools. The House version initially requested $4.1 million; the Senate proposal is asking for $2 million in nonrecurring funding.

Denny Kellington, now vice president of player health and performance for the NFL Carolina Panthers and credited with saving the life of NFL player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed from cardiac arrest in 2023, spoke in favor of the legislation in a new conference at the state legislature last week.

“The impact that his rescue had on society is immeasurable,” he said on Wednesday. “But we need to continue to protect all children and be prepared for those cardiac events that happen. Being prepared will save lives.”

Adeline Dinin, a 10-year-old student from Durham, spoke at the news conference and displayed her automatic external defibrillator, also called an AED. The day after she was born, her parents found out that she had a heart condition. She had open-heart surgery at one week old.

“I carry it everywhere I go,” she said. “It can save my life.”

“My heart’s electric system has a problem,” she continued. “Something like a sudden loud noise can trigger a dangerous heart rhythm.”

Later, doctors discovered Adeline’s father had the same problem.

“Some kids like me know they have a heart condition,” she said. “But some kids and adults like my Dad might not know it yet. Even kids with perfectly healthy hearts can have a cardiac emergency. That’s why every school needs an AED and a trained team who knows how to use it.”

Some school districts already have AEDs in every building.

Sara Council, lead school nurse for the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District, said her district purchased AEDs after a student died several years ago from cardiac arrest during recess.

“The staff who were there responded immediately,” she said on Wednesday. “They did everything, but we still lost that child. That loss changed us. We placed AEDs in every school. We trained our staff.”

The school system works with firefighters and the local community college to provide AED training, Council said.

“We actually have them come in for a week before school starts and they train all our staff,” she said.

This article originally posted on The Center Square.