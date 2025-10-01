On Sept 30, Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) visited Raleigh and took Mayor Janet Cowell for a personal tour of one of the facilities that will house USDA employees relocating from the national capital region permanently.

This is part of an initiative to relocate USDA employees out of the Washington, DC, metro area and to one of five USDA hubs across the nation, announced by the USDA earlier this summer. Raleigh will be the future home of one of those five hubs.

“The positions that we are intending to move here are positions that are not just functionary positions. They are positions that will indeed have a say so in agricultural policy nationwide, and they will be joining officials who were already at Raleigh before the relocation, who already have those responsibilities,” said Vaden, during his address at the NC Chamber’s annual, Ag Allies Conference, which took place at North Carolina State University in Raleigh on Sept. 30.

The USDA reorganization is built around four key pillars.

First, it aims to ensure that the size of the USDA’s workforce is appropriately aligned with its available financial resources and the nation’s agricultural priorities.

Second, it seeks to bring the USDA closer to its customers, enhancing responsiveness and service delivery.

Third, the reorganization is designed to eliminate excessive management layers and reduce bureaucratic obstacles that hinder efficiency.

Fourth, it intends to consolidate redundant support functions to streamline operations and improve overall effectiveness.

Critical functions of the USDA will continue without interruption. It is the height of fire season, and the USDA has exceeded its hiring goals while maintaining the ability to continue hiring.

“What attracted us to Raleigh is the same thing that attracts you to this area of the country: You have a lower cost of living,” said Vaden.

According to the Forbes cost of living calculator, the cost of living in Raleigh is 45% lower than that of the Washington, DC, metro area.

“That means that our employees on a government salary can buy a home with a yard and start a family and live the American dream,” said Vaden.

Not only would the cost of living be lower by almost half, but the daily commute would also be nearly half the time, averaging 20-25 minutes. In the DC metro area, if a government employee wants a home with a yard, that is affordable on a government salary, it will likely require a minimum one-hour commute to work. There aren’t very many people willing to do that, Vaden said.

According to Vaden, most of the USDA employees who currently work in Raleigh offices are transplants from DC. However, he did meet one employee, a DC native, who left DC and moved to Raleigh by choice, and has never looked back. Vaden and Secretary Rollins said they are grateful for the warm bipartisan welcome they have received in North Carolina.

North Carolina’s agriculture sector contributes more than $111 billion annually to the GDP, representing one-sixth of the state’s overall income. It also employs at least 16% of the state population. North Carolina is also ranked ninth in the nation for the value of agricultural products.

“You are a leader not just in this region of the country, but in the entire country,” said Vaden.