North Carolina students earned a record-breaking 382,964 Career and Technical Education (CTE) certifications during the 2024-2025 school year, according to data released Feb. 4 by the NC Department of Public Instruction.

The Tar Heel State now ranks No. 2 in the nation for the number of students participating in CTE programs, with 36% of all students enrolled in at least one course. Six-in-10 students enrolled in CTE ended up attaining an industry-recognized credential.

“The record amount of credentials represents real opportunities for our students,” said state superintendent of public instruction Mo Green in a statement. “When a student earns an industry-recognized credential, they’re not just completing a course, they are gaining a competitive advantage in the job market and building a foundation for long-term career success.”

DPI reported that NC has witnessed robust growth in credential attainment since the 2020-2021 academic year, a trend it linked to increased appropriations from the NC General Assembly. Funding for these programs had soared to $15.8 million by the 2022-2023 school year.

During a press conference announcing the results, John Brumley, an 11th grade student from Heide Trask High School in Pender County, said that his involvement with CTE programs had a major impact on his direction in high school.

“When I first entered CTE, I didn’t have a lot of confidence,” Brumley said. “I entered the health science class during my freshman year. The atmosphere was definitely different than what I was used to in elementary and middle [school] coming into high school … being more hands on was an amazing way to learn.”

The DPI data also showed that a total of 70,182 credentials earned by CTE students are recognized by the NC Workforce Credentials list as priority credentials valued by employers, covering 292 unique industry certifications aligned to high-demand occupations.

Credentials are categorized into three tiers based on academic rigor, employment value, and industry demand: Tier one (foundational), tier two (springboard/door-opener), and tier three (advanced/often required for employment). Teachers receive financial bonuses — $25 for tier two, $50 for tier three — for student attainment of these higher-tier credentials.

Wake County Schools led the list for most CTE credential attainments at 32,630 for the 2024-2025 school year. Cumberland County was next at 14,985, followed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at 13,315, Union County at 12,854, and Guilford at 12,290.

“Industry-recognized credentials give students a head start on their careers,” said Trey Michael, NCDPI’s senior director for CTE, in a statement. “Whether a student is pursuing nursing, cybersecurity, construction or culinary arts, these credentials validate their skills and open doors to good-paying jobs.”