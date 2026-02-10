K-12 mathematics standards in North Carolina are slated to get a major overhaul under a proposal presented to the Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee on Feb. 10. The revised standards are designed to better align student learning with workforce needs, state officials say.

“Academic standards matter only when they translate into high-quality classroom experience and meaningful learning experiences for students,” said Dr. Kristi Day, director of the Office of teaching and Learning at the NC Department of Public Instruction, during a presentation to lawmakers. “This phrase signals a shift from viewing the standards as just an adopted document into seeing them as drivers for day-to-day teaching and learning.”

One of the most significant proposed changes is to high school math pathways. While maintaining the existing four-credit graduation requirement, the revised standards would shift from three required courses and one elective to two required courses and two electives. NC Math 1 and NC Math 2 would still be mandated for all students, but learners could choose two elective courses that align with their post-secondary plans.

The impetus for the revision, according to Day, is largely driven by evolving workforce demands. “Data science is huge right now in the workforce,” Day said, citing feedback from business leaders who require students proficient in handling large amounts of data.

The revised standards also seek to offer a wider variety of mathematical paths for students. “We know the math needed for a nurse is much different than a math needed for an engineer,” Day said.

The revision process comes amidst some encouraging trends in student performance. DPI data indicates consistent improvements in college and career readiness levels and grade-level proficiency in 3rd through 8th-grade math from 2022 to 2025. High school end-of-course performance also showed positive movement, and National Assessment of Educational Progress scores for both 4th and 8th graders saw increases between 2022 and 2024.

DPI plans to release a second draft of the revised standards in April 2026, with a final draft going before the NC State Board of Education for action in summer 2026. A two-year installation phase is slated for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years, involving extensive communication, professional learning, and support document development for districts.

Full implementation across all K-12 public classrooms is tentatively scheduled for the 2028-29 school year, coinciding with the alignment of state assessments to the new standards.

During the committee meeting, some members expressed a desire for a more in-depth discussion. Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, questioned the necessity of reworking the math standards and which specific deficiencies in the standards were being corrected, while Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, requested more time for the committee to delve into the proposed changes.

The revision is part of state superintendent of public instruction Mo Green’s five-year strategic plan for public schools, falling under the pillar of “preparing each student for their next phase in life.”