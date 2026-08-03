Election 2026: Elizabeth Warren stumps for Roy Cooper

Massachusetts’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren, supporter of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, campaigned alongside US Senate candidate Roy Cooper on Saturday night at the annual convention of the North Carolina Democrats.

Invited as the keynote speaker, Warren said in part, “North Carolina, the rest of the country is counting on you.”

This month, Warren has traversed the country in support of Michigan US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, Minnesota US Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan and Georgia first-term incumbent US Sen. Jon Ossoff. As late as June, she endorsed then-candidate Graham Platner, who ultimately withdrew from Maine’s US Senate race after reports highlighting a tattoo resembling a Nazi-era death’s head symbol, offensive social media posts, comments dismissing sexual violence, appearances on antisemitic podcasts, text messages suggesting infidelity, and allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior.

Cooper and the state party welcomed her Saturday in the Raleigh Convention Center at the Unity Dinner.

“Cost of groceries is up, cost of gasoline is up, cost of rent is up, cost of utilities is up, cost of healthcare is up,” Warren said.

She tied all to Republicans, most specifically to second-term Republican President Donald Trump.

Warren, once identifying as a “capitalist to my bones,” says Mamdani’s movement represents what the party should look like.

The Democratic Party, on a national scale, has tension in an ideological tussle for control. Democratic socialism is on the rise, proposing not only for social reforms but also universal free college, rent control, abolishing the US Senate, having Congress pick the president, limiting the US Supreme Court, defunding the Pentagon, and allowing all residents, regardless of citizenship, to vote.

The Democratic Socialists of America have 2026 primary wins by incumbent US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th Congressional District, Claire Valdez in New York’s 7th Congressional District and Darializa Avila Chevalier in New York’s 13th Congressional District; Christopher Rabb in Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District; Melat Kiros in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District; and Mai Vang in California’s 7th Congressional District.

On its website “about us” section, the Democratic Socialists of America say, “Capitalism is a system designed by the owning class to exploit the rest of us for their own profit. We must replace it with a democratic socialism, a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and society.

“We want to win ‘radical’ reforms like single-payer Medicare for All, defunding the police/refunding communities, the Green New Deal, and more as a transition to a freer, more just life.”

Cooper faces Republican Michael Whatley and Libertarian Shannon Bray on Nov. 3.

This US Senate seat is a viewed as a major player nationally in the quest for majority in the chamber. Republicans have 53 seats today. In no particular order, Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Maine, Iowa, New Hampshire, Alaska and Texas are the other top battlegrounds among 35 races.

“I believe our state needs leaders in Washington who are actually looking out for the people,” Cooper said. “Leaders who are going to roll back these chaotic tariffs that are crushing farmers and small businesses and sending your grocery prices through the roof. Leaders who will find the way to end a reckless war that’s driving up gas prices and claiming the lives of brave American soldiers.”

Another key race drawing vocal support at the dinner was the one seat on the state Supreme Court on the ballot. There, incumbent Democratic Justice Anita Earls is challenged by former state Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry.

Absentee ballots go into the mail Sept. 4 – four weeks from this coming Friday. North Carolinians will choose a US senator, all 14 members of the US House, and all 170 members of the General Assembly. Democrats have only 20 of 50 Senate seats and 47 of 120 House of Representatives seats.

In the state Supreme Court race, Stevens in June stepped down from serving District 90 in the North Carolina House to focus on her election. Earls has continued to campaign even amid her January announcement of a breast cancer diagnosis.

The race is pivotal to also shape the 2028 ballot. Republicans are in five of seven seats, and the ballot in two years will have the chief justice seat and seats 2 and 4. Occupying those spots, respectively, are Republicans Paul Newby, Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer.

This means if Stevens prevails, Democrats will need to sweep 2028 to gain a 4-3 majority. Justice Allison Riggs, winner 184 days after Election Day in 2024, is the other Democrat on the bench.

It was just eight years ago when Democrat Michael Morgan’s win turned the Supreme Court majority to Democrats 4-3 just as Cooper stepped into the governor’s office. The courtroom was called upon several times when the Democrat disagreed with a General Assembly sporting GOP majority in each chamber.

Democrats held a 6-1 edge going into the 2020 election. In that one Democrats lost all three state Supreme Court races – Justice Paul Newby won one to elevate to chief justice, and Barringer and Berger joined the court. Democrats’ advantage was still 4-3.

In 2022, Republicans won both races to gain a 5-2 majority. Allison Riggs’ win in 2024 kept it there, though the Democrat with hardly any bench experience appointed by Cooper had to survive a drawn-out litigation that meandered through the State Board of Elections decisions and court rulings at Wake County Superior Court, the state’s Court of Appeals and Supreme Court, and the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals.