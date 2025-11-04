Today, November 4th is election day 2025 across many municipalities in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), more than 550 cities, towns, and villages will host elections.

Voting Information

Polling places across the state open at 6:30 am and close at 7:30 pm. Any voter in line at 7:30 pm at their assigned site can still cast a ballot.

Voters can check their voting location and view a sample ballot at the NCSBE Voter Search tool.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting. If a voter cannot show an acceptable photo ID when voting in person, they can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form.

If you choose to vote by mail (absentee), your ballot must be received by your local board of election by 7:30pm on Election Day to be counted.

Same day voter registration is not permitted on Election Day

One of the marquee contests across the state is in Charlotte, where incumbent mayor Vi Lyles (D) is seeking re-election. The Queen City has faced increasing concern and scrutiny over rising crime in recent months, especially after the city was thrust into the national spotlight by the murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on its light rail system.

Voters in the City of Charlotte will also be asked about supporting a one-cent sales tax hike to fund a $25 billion light rail expansion and other transit projects across the area.

Registration Repair Project

Some voters may face additional questions from election officials on Tuesday if they’re among the roughly 75,000 whose voter registration files are missing a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. The NCSBE is conducting an ongoing effort to update these incomplete records to ensure compliance with federal law.

The state board is creating a flag to appear on these voters’ records in the electronic or paper poll books used at voting sites to alert poll workers that these voters must vote provisional ballots and provide the missing information for their ballot to count.

North Carolinians can search whether they are on the list via the Registration Repair Search Tool, which is updated daily.

Results

When polls close at 7:30 pm, election officials in each county holding elections will begin reporting unofficial results. The first numbers released will include approved absentee-by-mail ballots and early voting totals. Afterward, Election Day results will be reported precinct by precinct until all voting locations have been accounted for by county officials. All results can be viewed on the Election Results Dashboard.