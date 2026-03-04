Challenger Lee Stiles, a city council member, has defeated incumbent Jerry Jones to be mayor of Morehead City. But the unusual election also had wider implications due to a controversy over eminent domain.

The drama actually began last year, on Nov. 4, 2025, during the nonpartisan municipal elections. Longtime incumbent mayor of Morehead City, Jerry Jones, faced a strong challenge from sitting city council member Lee Anthony Stiles. When the votes were tallied, Stiles edged out Jones by the slimmest of margins: 762 to 761 — one single vote.

After an automatic recount confirmed the same result, Jones quickly filed an election protest, citing irregularities at the polls. Reports from the Jones camp indicated some eligible voters may have been turned away, while concerns were also raised about potential ineligible ballots cast. The North Carolina State Board of Elections reviewed the case amid heated local debate, and ultimately ordered a completely new election for Morehead City’s mayor, to coincide with the statewide primary in March.

But this time around there was one glaring policy issue on voters’ minds that wasn’t so prominent last fall —eminent domain.

After the new election was called, a new controversy emerged related to a waterfront development proposal called “Project Grander.” The mayor, town manager, and select council members were accused by Stiles of meeting behind closed doors to secretly discuss the use eminent domain — the government seizing of private property for public use — to overcome a property owner’s refusal to sell, and thus complicating the vision for the waterfront development.

Jones initially denied the accusations, but a recording of the closed session meeting was subsequently released, revealing a discussion in which the municipal leadership appeared to promote the coercive use of eminent domain to force the unwilling property owner to sell. At that point, the Morehead City mayoral race took on a whole new narrative with the issue of strong-armed eminent domain becoming the talk of the town.

“Eminent domain is one of the most powerful tools the government can wield — and that power can be weaponized,” Jeannette Doran, I. Beverly Lake, Jr. chair in constitutional studies and senior counsel for the John Locke Foundation, told Carolina Journal. “When government officials attempt to use condemnation to punish a political adversary or advance private interests rather than serve the public, it lays bare exactly why robust protections matter.”

Once “Project Grander” and the threat of eminent domain saturated the local grapevine and media market, the fallout mounted. The town manager resigned and municipal leaders further moved to clean up the mess by publicly and officially eliminating eminent domain from consideration.

Yet, as Tuesday’s election results show, the damage was already done.

“The fact that officials sometimes back down under pressure is not reassurance — it’s a warning,” said Doran. “Without strong legal guardrails, property rights become hostage to political agendas. North Carolina is long overdue for stronger laws protecting property owners and limiting eminent domain to truly public uses like roads and highways.”

While Morehead City now moves forward with fresh leadership, and the immediate threat of eminent domain is removed, according to constitutional experts like Doran, the grander takeaway from this extraordinary election(s) is just how fragile property ownership is when facing government.

“In North Carolina, your home or business can still be taken from you even if you don’t want to sell,” said Doran. “Strong eminent domain protections aren’t just a legal technicality — they’re what stand between a family and the government showing up at their door.”