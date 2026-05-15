On Saturday, American singer and songwriter Eric Church delivered a heartfelt commencement address at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to the graduating class of 2026.

Church is a North Carolina native and Appalachian State graduate. Born and raised in Granite Falls, North Carolina, his deep ties and passion for North Carolina brought an energy to Kenan Memorial Stadium that was met with a standing ovation.

A renowned figure in the music industry, Church is also a philanthropist. His foundation, Chief Cares, which he founded alongside his wife Katherine, works to bring housing relief to victims of Hurricane Helene.

The viral speech centered around the six strings on his guitar as the six pillars of life. It was hailed by many on social media as the best commencement speech in the nation this weekend.

Eric took the stage at UNC Chapel Hill to deliver a commencement speech to the next generation of Tar Heels, sharing a message for the graduates as they step into what comes next.



Watch the speech in its entirety here: https://t.co/DbqOdqiymt pic.twitter.com/N0HuCJ8R0R — Eric Church (@ericchurch) May 15, 2026

The crowd buzzed as Church stepped to the mic and strummed his guitar. Hilariously, the mic was turned off as members of the crowd gestured to their ears to stop him from speaking. After the technical difficulty was solved, Church began the speech in stride.

“Six strings,” Church said. “When all six are in tune, the chords they make can stop a conversation cold, carry a broken person through the worst night of their life, or make a room full of strangers feel for three minutes like they’ve known each other forever. But if even one is off, the whole chord unravels.”

Low E: Faith

The Low E is the thickets and heaviest string. Every chord on a guitar rest on this string — it holds the song together.

“Your faith is the Low E of your life,” Church said. “The things that sits at the very bottom of you. Your belief about what this life is for, what you owe, what holds the universe together when science reaches the edge of its own explanation — and shrugs.”

“The people who tend to their faith in ordinary seasons do not come undone in extraordinary ones,” Church said.

“Tend to your faith. Not just when you’re broken, but when you’re whole,” Church said.

“Tend to your faith not just when you’re broken, but when you’re whole.”



Eric Church returned to his alma mater, UNC Chapel Hill, and gave graduates a message bigger than music:



The country star told graduates that faith is the “low E” of life: the foundation every chord rests… pic.twitter.com/jSecPAxr8L — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2026

A: Family

“String two is family,” Church said, gesturing to the bleachers surrounding the stadium. Each seat filled with the family and loved ones of the graduates sitting on the field.

“It gives a chord its body, its richness. It is the string that makes you feel like you are not alone in a room,” Church said.

“Call your people,” Church said. “Not when there’s news. Not when there’s nothing. Show up when it costs you something. Let them see you when things are hard. The A string is not a holiday string; it’s an everyday string.”

D: The Spouse

Church said the heart of a chord is the D string — it sits in the middle of the guitar right in between the high and the low strings.

“The person you choose to share your life with is the most important decision you will ever make outside of your faith,” Church said. “They will either amplify every other string you are playing or slowly pull the whole instrument into an out-of-tune mess.”

“Find your best friend,” Church said.

“Choose them wisely, and then love them fiercely,” Church said.

G: Ambition and Resilience

The G string is ambition and resilience. It is the easiest of the values to slip, Church said.

“The world has more than enough people standing at the edge of their potential waiting for a permission slip that was never going to arrive.” Church said. “Want the thing. Say it out loud. Build toward it with everything you have.”

“Get back up. Tune the string. Keep playing,” Church said, after quoting Heminway.

B: Community

“Your generation faces a temptation that no generation before has had to face,” Church said. “The temptation to perform for everyone and belong to no one. To be globally visible and locally invisible.”

He urged graduates to show up, to pursue community, and put down roots to grow. Church referenced generosity as a key pillar to creating a thriving community.

High E: You

The thinnest string and highest note on the guitar. Church said that this is the easiest part of life to be swayed by outside pressure and urged graduates to not let the cold opinions of a stranger touch this string.

“Social media is going to show you a thousand versions of a life that looks better than yours,” Church said. “Comparison will be relentless, curated, and lies dressed up in really good lighting.”

“You were made uniquely, wonderfully, distinctly, there is a sound only you can make, a voice that has never existed before you and will never exist again.” Church said. “A contribution only you can bring.”

“The world does not need another cover song, it needs an original,” Church said.

Church ended the speech with a performance of his hit song “Carolina.” Graduates stood with arms around each other for the duration of the song while family in the stands waved phone flashlights that resembled twinkling stars.

“So, graduates, now I encourage you to take your six strings, make it something worth hearing, and play your songs as I leave you with mine,” Church said.

Fireworks exploded across the Carolina-blue sky turned orange and pink in the fading light as the Class of 2026 tossed their caps in the air.

Provost Magnus Egerstedt presented Church with an honorary degree from UNC-Chapel Hill at the end of his speech.

Watch the full commencement address here.