Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in North Carolina, garnering $111.1 billion annually. However, according to industry experts, harmful environmental, social, and governance (ESG) regulations are making it harder for North Carolina’s farmers to operate in a difficult industry, where they already face the ever-changing dynamics of weather, infestations, economics, and more.

Earlier this year, the Farmers Protection Act (HB 62) was introduced in the House. Had it advanced, this bill would have protected farmers from financial discrimination based on their implementation of ESG practices.

Texas was the first state to pass anti-ESG legislation in 2021 (SB 13). In 2022, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia followed suit, passing similar legislation, according to Jason Isaac, CEO of the American Energy Institute. In 2025 alone, 11 similar pieces of legislation were passed across 10 states, according to the 2025 Statehouse Report from Pleiades Strategy.

In late 2024, Texas led a lawsuit against BlackRock, which was joined by 10 other states, including Tennessee. The lawsuit alleges that BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street illegally colluded to wield their shareholder influence to pressure coal companies as part of an industry-wide net-zero initiative of anti-coal ESG goals, according to a press release from the Federal Trade Commission.

“Coal is vital to America’s energy security and provides a reliable, cost-effective source of energy to support growing electrical demand for artificial intelligence and a resurgence in domestic manufacturing,” reads the statement of intent. “Competition in coal markets incentivizes companies to produce as much coal as the market demands. Allowing the marketplace to determine the intersection of supply and demand is thus critical to America’s energy security and economic dynamism.”

“BlackRock’s holdings in energy companies are regularly reviewed by federal and state regulators,” said BlackRock in a statement. “We make these investments on behalf of our clients, and our focus is on delivering them financial returns. The suggestion that BlackRock has invested money in companies with the goal of harming those companies is baseless and defies common sense. This lawsuit undermines Texas’ pro-business reputation and discourages investments in the companies consumers rely on.”

On Aug. 1, a judge ruled against a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against BlackRock, according to a report by Reuters.

“By pursuing forced divestment, the Attorneys General are undermining the Trump administration’s goal of American energy independence,” said BlackRock, according to Reuters.

Isaac explained how investors such as BlackRock pressuring franchises like those referenced above to reduce their beef consumption is an indirect attack on the American agricultural economy.

He said this would be highly detrimental to North Carolina beef production, one of the primary products of the North Carolina agricultural industry. Gov. Josh Stein declared May 2025 to be Beef Month, and cattle are raised across all 100 counties, generating more than $326 million in cash receipts each year.

“I’ve even met with BlackRock officials several times, and they completely dispute the fact that they’re just discriminating against American energy companies, but their facts and their records show otherwise,” Isaac told the Carolina Journal. “BlackRock continues to support and vote for proxy resolutions to do this to companies like Cracker Barrel and Jack in the Box.”

Isaac asserts that the idea of making tractors 100% electric is simply absurd. Companies and industries are being pressured to “virtue signal” by investing in expensive, impractical solutions, according to Isaac, saying an electric tractor costs far more than a traditional one, takes much longer to charge, and is not well-suited for the realities of modern farming.

“When applied to agriculture, ESG principles drive restrictive policies and financial practices that penalize farmers for operating in ways that have sustained the sector for generations,” wrote Kelly Lester, policy analyst for the Center for Food Power and Life at the John Locke Foundation. “These include requirements to reduce emissions, adopt renewable energy, and avoid certain farming practices deemed environmentally harmful. The real-world application of these goals burdens farmers with excessive costs and compliance requirements, often with little respect for the unique challenges of agriculture.”

Isaac asserted that companies are pushing for shareholder resolutions to diminish nitrogen-based fertilizer use, ultimately reducing food production. He explained that fewer insurance providers provide services to industries such as oil and gas, agriculture, and forestry.

This push has been about political agendas — ESG, decarbonization, and virtue signaling — rather than what benefits American farmers, asserted Isaac. Unfortunately, he said, these priorities come at the expense of agriculture’s efficiency, affordability, and reliability.