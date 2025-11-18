Eye surgeon, DHHS clash over CON law’s future in North Carolina

Lawyers for a New Bern eye surgeon and state health regulators spent almost 2 ½ hours Tuesday arguing in court over the future of the state’s certificate-of-need restrictions.

The three-judge Superior Court panel hearing the case in Raleigh offered no timeline for a decision.

Dr. Jay Singleton challenges the CON law as unconstitutional. The Department of Health and Human Services disputes Singleton’s claims.

Singleton says the CON law prevents him from performing most eye surgeries at his Singleton Vision Center.

“He’s seeking the right to use his property in the way he wants,” argued Joshua Windham of the Institute for Justice.

Derek Hunter, the state special deputy attorney general representing DHHS, argued before a three-judge Superior Court panel that the CON law doesn’t block Singleton at all.

Health care providers need a CON to open an operating room. The law doesn’t apply to a “procedure room.” Singleton is “free to perform” any surgeries he likes in the procedure room in his existing facility, Hunter argued.

Windham labeled Hunter’s remarks about a “procedure room loophole” as an “11th-hour argument” that never has emerged before as the dispute has proceeded through North Carolina courts since 2020.

State regulators are making the argument now “to kick this case off the docket,” Windham argued. Accepting the loophole argument would prevent judges from addressing the issue of whether the CON law violates North Carolina’s constitutional ban on monopolies and exclusive privileges.

Windham “would be delighted” If DHHS would agree to a consent decree that Singleton could not face legal consequences or lose his license for performing a full range of surgeries at his office, the lawyer said. Windham didn’t expect the state to agree to that outcome, he added.

Tuesday’s hearing focused on both DHHS’ motion to have the case dismissed and Singleton’s motion for summary judgment. A win on the summary judgment issue would kill the CON law without the need for a trial.

“Dr. Singleton’s claims have been summarily dismissed by every court that has heard the merits.” Hunter argued.

Judges must presume that the 1977 law is constitutional, Hunter added. “Plaintiff’s claim falls woefully short” of proving otherwise.

The North Carolina Supreme Court struck down a prior CON law in 1973 in a case called Aston Park. Hunter and Windham disagreed about the impact of that more than 50-year-old ruling.

DHHS believes Aston Park does not apply to the current CON law. The current law included extensive findings justifying the health care restrictions, Hunter argued.

“It does not matter if the findings of fact are true,” he said. “The question is whether the General Assembly believed they were reasonable.”

“Even if the findings are proven to be untrue, that doesn’t mean the plaintiffs prevail,” Hunter added.

It’s not the courts’ job to decide whether the General Assembly’s economic policy decisions are “bad or unwise,” he said.

Singleton’s lawyer responded that the current CON law violates the state constitution for the same reasons the high court identified in 1973. “It’s Aston Park 2.0,” Windham said.

Judges Jeffery Foster of Pitt County, Jacqueline Grant of Buncombe County, and Troy Stafford of Iredell County are handling the case. Foster and Stafford are Republicans. Grant is a Democrat. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican, appointed the panel.

State legislators who adopted the CON law in the 1970s “reasonably believed” that the law would help provide “safe, affordable access” to health care, Hunter argued. The law requires health care providers to acquire a CON from state government before building a hospital, add beds, open other types of health care facility, or even purchase the most expensive medical equipment.

“How do less services lead to lower costs?” Foster asked. “That’s contrary to basic rules of economics.”

Health care is “unlike any other market,” Hunter responded. “It’s unique.”

Singleton argues that the CON law forces him to send most patients to a nearby hospital, CarolinaEast, for surgeries. CarolinaEast holds the only CON in a three-county region for the affected services.

“Doesn’t that in effect give the hospital a monopoly?” Grant asked.

Windham labeled the CON law a “monopolist’s dream” later in the session.

Stafford compared Windham’s citation of the Aston Park precedent to a “sword” facing the state’s “shield” of a 2010 case called Hope that upheld the current CON law.

Grant also responded to Hunter’s argument about the distinction between an operating room and a procedure room. “Why doesn’t everyone call it a procedure room to get around a CON?” she asked. “Is that a loophole?”

Foster suggested that the “real reason” for the CON law was hospitals’ concern that other providers would “cherry-pick” lucrative services while leaving them to treat patients who can’t afford to pay for services.

Grant questioned Windham on that issue, asking him to respond to the state’s argument that the CON law ensures health care for rural and underserved areas.

State Treasurer Brad Briner and the State Employees Association of North Carolina filed a joint brief this month supporting Singleton’s CON challenge. The John Locke Foundation and a group of self-described CON academic scholars also supported Singleton.

Atrium Health, Cape Fear Valley Health System, the North Carolina Healthcare Association, the North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association, the Association for Home and Hospice Care of North Carolina, the North Carolina Senior Living Association, and Bio-Medical Applications of North Carolina filed a joint brief supporting DHHS.

Singleton filed a motion on Aug. 25 for partial summary judgment in the case. The court filing reserved Singleton’s right to argue at a future date that the CON law is unconstitutional “as applied” to the particular facts of his case. An as-applied challenge would proceed before a single trial judge.

A unanimous state Supreme Court ruled in October 2024 that Singleton could move forward with his lawsuit. That decision reversed lower courts that had ruled against Singleton. In an unsigned unanimous four-page opinion, the court directed the case back to the trial level.

Justices said a trial court must take into account two unanimous state Supreme Court decisions. One dealt with claims that Kinston engaged in racial discrimination when choosing which city properties to condemn. The other involved Ace Speedway’s claim that state officials violated the Alamance County racetrack owners’ rights when targeting the track for a shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Plaintiffs brought claims alleging that the Certificate of Need law violates their rights under the Monopolies Clause, Exclusive Emoluments Clause, and Law of the Land Clause of the North Carolina Constitution,” according to the state Supreme Court opinion. “Plaintiffs described their constitutional claims as ‘as-applied’ challenges in the complaint. Both the trial court and the Court of Appeals accepted plaintiffs’ characterization of these claims and evaluated the claims as as-applied challenges.”

“[W]e conclude that plaintiffs’ complaint asserts both facial and as-applied challenges,” Supreme Court justices wrote.

A facial constitutional challenge targets a law in its entirety. The plaintiff asserts that there is no circumstance in which a court could uphold the law as constitutional. An as-applied challenge asserts only that the targeted law is unconstitutional when considering the facts of a particular plaintiff’s complaint.

“Here, plaintiffs’ complaint alleges facts that could undermine the Certificate of Need law’s constitutionality far beyond the particular circumstances of these plaintiffs,” according to the Supreme Court opinion. “Indeed, in their supplemental briefing, plaintiffs acknowledge that, should they prevail, the ‘need for relief that extends beyond [plaintiffs] will likely arise here’ and ‘will likely entail facial relief.’”

“We agree. The complaint contains allegations that, if proven, could render the Certificate of Need law unconstitutional in all its applications,” Supreme Court justices wrote.

Labeling the case both a facial and as-applied challenge is a “crucial determination,” justices wrote. State law requires facial challenges to go before a three-judge Superior Court panel. Singleton had argued his case initially before a single trial judge.

“Because the trial court and the Court of Appeals mistakenly treated plaintiffs’ claims exclusively as as-applied challenges, we vacate the decision of the Court of Appeals and remand this matter to the Court of Appeals with instructions to vacate the trial court’s judgment and remand for further proceedings,” Supreme Court justices ordered.

“Because we vacate the decision of the Court of Appeals on this basis, we need not address plaintiffs’ challenges to that decision asserted in the briefing before this Court,” Supreme Court justices added. “However, for the benefit of the trial court on remand, we disavow the Court of Appeals’ jurisdictional analysis concerning the exhaustion of administrative remedies and direct the trial court to this Court’s recent decisions in Askew v. City of Kinston … and Kinsley v. Ace Speedway Racing, Ltd.”

Singleton cited the Ace Speedway ruling in a September 2024 filing with the state Supreme Court. His lawyers wrote that the Ace Speedway ruling served as an “additional authority” supporting the surgeon’s legal arguments.

“The court’s decision in Kinsley reaffirms that in North Carolina, economic liberty matters,” Windham told CJ at the time. “The court held that when the state restricts our right to earn a living, we can use evidence, under the fruits of their labor clause, to show the restriction is not ‘reasonably necessary’ to protect the public. That’s exactly the same test the court applied in 1973 when it struck down the state’s first certificate of need law under the law of the land clause.”

“Why does that matter? It means that courts can’t dismiss challenges to economic laws just because government lawyers utter the words ‘public health,’” Windham said. “It means that the state’s supposed reasons for destroying your business aren’t gospel; you can challenge them with facts and show that — in the real world — the law isn’t meaningfully serving the public.”

The John Locke Foundation and constitutional law scholar John Orth filed an earlier friend-of-the court brief supporting Singleton in November 2023.