The longest federal government shutdown in US history ended Wednesday night after the House passed a clean continuing resolution (CR), 222-209 and President Donald Trump signed off on the measure. Six Democrats in the House voted with Republicans to pass the bill, one of the key votes was from Rep. Don Davis, D-NC1.

The General Assembly recently redrew Rep. Davis’s district to favor Republicans, shifting it from an R+1 to an R+5, according to John Locke Foundation data.

“Families in eastern North Carolina must remain the priority, which is why I initially voted against the original continuing resolution in the hopes of sincere discussions on extending the ACA premium tax credits,” said Rep. Davis in a statement Wednesday night. “Support for our military families, veterans, farmers, and those in need is now included in the updated continuing resolution. To support my constituents, alleviate the suffering of our families as the holidays approach, and bring vital resources to eastern North Carolina, I voted to reopen the government.”

“For the past 43 days, Democrats in Congress shut down the government of the United States in an attempt to extort American taxpayers for hundreds of billions of dollars for illegal aliens,” said President Trump in the oval office Wednesday night. “Today, we’re sending a clear message that we will NEVER give in to extortion.”

Glad to see the House pass the clean Continuing Resolution tonight. Now, the bill heads to the President’s desk for him to sign. With the government open, we must use the next 2.5 months to address our spending priorities responsibly! — Rep. David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) November 13, 2025

“Senate Democrats spent 43 days holding the government hostage to extract political concessions, and they walked away with nothing to show for it,” said Congressman Tim Moore, R-NC14. “I voted to avoid this shutdown in September, and I’m proud not only to help reopen the government, but to deliver more than $5.4 million in direct investments for Burke and Cleveland Counties. These significant investments in our community will go to strengthen access to quality health care, expand educational resources, and support essential public services.”

Widespread delays were growing at major US airports, including Charlotte Douglas International, which began a 10% flight capacity reduction last week.

“No one should ever hold the federal government and the American people hostage over partisan demands. Too many individuals and families suffered during this period of selfish behavior,” said Congressman Greg Murphy, R-NC3. “Federal employees were without timely paychecks, pay for our military service members was uncertain, flights were canceled and delayed, SNAP payments were impacted, and many other benefits were put in limbo. This was all done to protect Senator Chuck Schumer’s political career and push the egregious demands of the Progressive Left. They failed. At last, we can put this nightmare behind us, and I look forward to getting back to the people’s business.”

“Americans have felt the pain caused by Democrats in DC for long enough,” Congressman Addison McDowell, R-NC6, said. “Today, I voted to re-open the government by supporting for a second time a funding bill that will ensure our skies get back to normal operations, families do not go hungry, and thousands of government employees are paid and back to work. The House first passed a clean government funding bill at the end of September, and Senate Democrats voted to keep the government shut 14 times spanning over 40 days, deciding to use the hardships of the American people as leverage in their political theatre rather than govern responsibly for the betterment of the country.”

The bill pushes the ongoing federal funding battle to January 30, when House GOP leaders say they expect to finalize a longer-term agreement for fiscal year 2026. The measure also funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), through September 2026.