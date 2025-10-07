Tuesday, federal and state officials marked the second anniversary of Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel that left 1,200 people dead and 251 taken hostage, issuing statements in remembrance of the tragedy. Forty-eight hostages, 20 still presumed to be alive, including two Americans, remain in Gaza.

The remembrance comes as terrorists launched a rocket from the northern Gaza Strip at the border community of Netiv Ha’asara, one of the communities that was struck that day in 2023, according to The Times of Israel.

They reported that the Israeli military said that there were no injuries.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to host former Hamas hostage Edan Alexander at the White House on the anniversary. He has dual citizenship in both the US and Israel. Alexander was captured on Oct. 7 and freed after 584 days in May, thanks to a deal brokered by the Trump administration.

The president unveiled his 20-point peace plan last week, which would bring the remaining hostages home and calls for an international peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip and a post-Hamas transitional government overseen by a “Board of Peace” that Trump would lead as chairman.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned Trump’s 20-point plan in a post on X.

On this second anniversary of Hamas's heinous October 7 attacks, the United States remains steadfast in our support for Israel in our common fight against terrorism and our shared commitment to bringing an end to the suffering of all hostages and their families.

Thirty-eight Republican senators and Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, also marked the anniversary by signing onto a resolution condemning Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, who is of the Jewish faith, said on X, “Two years ago, Hamas’ acts of unspeakable violence took 1,200 lives from us. We honor those killed by recommitting ourselves to the living and the work of repairing the world. And we continue to pray for the immediate and safe return of the 48 people still held hostage and for a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

We honor those killed by recommitting ourselves to the living and the work of repairing the world. And we continue to pray for the immediate and safe return of the 48 people still held hostage and for a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

US Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, spoke about Chapel Hill native Keith Siegel in his post on X. The Israeli-American and his wife, Aviva, were captured on Oct. 7, 2023. She was released after 51 days in captivity. He was released in February, after 484 days in captivity.

“Today marks two years since Hamas shocked the world with its horrific attack on Israel,” Tillis said. “We must not forget the innocent lives lost at the hands of Hamas, and we must recognize that the terrorist group embodies pure evil. I am grateful to President Trump and his administration for their efforts to secure the safe return of American hostages, including North Carolinian Keith Siegel, to US soil.”

Siegel spoke at a gathering in Central Park in New York City on Sunday, hopeful of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, and called for Hamas to be demilitarized and stripped of power in Gaza.

“We continue to pray for the families still grieving and for the safe return of every single hostage still held by the terrorists,” said US Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC9, on X. “As we reflect on this tragedy, let us reaffirm America’s unshakable commitment to our most important ally, Israel, to Israel’s security, and to the removal of Hamas from power once and for all. Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States stands firmly with Israel — today and every day — to ensure lasting peace and security in the region.”

US Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, posted a video on X and said, “Two years ago, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel — murdering the innocent & taking hostages, including Americans. My prayers are with those still held hostage, survivors, & all those still grieving. We will never forget or stop fighting for the release of the remaining hostages.”

We will never forget or stop fighting for the release of the remaining hostages.

US Rep. Deborah Ross, D-NC2, commented on X, “Today, we honor and remember the lives brutally stolen by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th attacks. My thoughts are with the families who have endured unimaginable pain, with all those still waiting for their loved ones to come home, and with the untold numbers of innocent Palestinians who have grievously suffered over the past two years. I continue to urgently call for a permanent ceasefire, a surge of humanitarian aid to combat famine conditions in Gaza, and for the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages still held by Hamas.”

“Two years ago, Hamas showed the world evil in its purest form,” said US Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-NC-10, on X. “Financed by Tehran and fueled by hatred for Israel, America, and the West, they murdered the innocent and celebrated it. That evil must never be allowed to rise again.”

He also said in a press release, “On this anniversary, we remember the victims, stand with the families who still wait for their loved ones, and reaffirm America’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to exist in safety and peace.”

US Rep. Addison McDowell, R-NC6, said that the Oct. 7 attack was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community since the Holocaust, and included in the massive death toll weren’t just innocent Israelis, but also innocent American citizens.

“Today, 48 hostages are still being held by Hamas — 20 presumed to be alive,” he continued on X. “We need to ensure every last one of them is returned to their families. President Trump’s peace plan will achieve that and will remove a demonic terrorist group from power and finally end this war.”

“The October 7 attacks by Hamas shattered lives and left scars that time alone cannot heal,” said US Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-NC-11, on X. “We remember the innocent men, women, and children whose lives were stolen simply for being Jewish — and we hold close those still living with the grief, trauma, and fear that day unleashed. Today, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Israel and Jewish communities everywhere, united in heartbreak, resilience, and unshakable belief in Israel’s right to defend its people.”

Bring them home. End the war.

US Reps. Valerie Foushee, D-NC4; Alma Adams, D-NC12; Virginia Foxx, R-NC5; Greg Murphy, R-NC3; David Rouzer, R-NC7; Brad Knott, R-NC13; Tim Moore, R-NC14; and Mark Harris, R-NC8; also posted their reflections on X.