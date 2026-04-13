Anna Ferguson, a western North Carolina businesswoman and member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has been selected by local Republican leaders to fill a vacant seat in the state House.

GOP officials in Jackson, Swain, and Transylvania counties chose Ferguson to represent House District 119 following the death of Rep. Mike Clampitt, who died last month after a battle with cancer.

Ferguson’s selection makes her the first enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians chosen to serve in the North Carolina House.

In a social media post, she said:

House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, praised Ferguson’s selection and emphasized the importance of continued representation for the region.

“Congratulations to Anna Ferguson on her win. The people of Jackson, Swain, and Transylvania counties have chosen a dedicated advocate to represent their district. I look forward to working with Anna in the North Carolina House to continue advancing policies that support western North Carolina and our entire state, including our ongoing efforts to help our neighbors recover and rebuild from Hurricane Helene,” Hall said.

House District 119 covers a largely rural swath of western North Carolina, including Jackson, Swain, and Transylvania counties and portions of the Qualla Boundary, home to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Ferguson, a Republican, brings experience in construction finance and has been active in local boards and community efforts in the region.

She finished second in the March 3 Republican primary, receiving 37.6% of the vote to Clampitt’s 56.7%.

Ferguson will serve the remainder of Clampitt’s term and is expected to face Democrat Mark Burrows of Transylvania County in the Nov. 3 general election.