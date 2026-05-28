Heavy rainfall across western North Carolina triggered flash flooding, washed out roads, and forced emergency repairs this week, including a rapid culvert replacement on US 74A that state transportation crews completed in less than a day as officials warned of additional storms ahead.

Crews dug more than 20 feet below the roadway to replace a collapsed culvert and restore access along the mountain corridor.

The highway was closed Tuesday morning after inspectors discovered a failure in a switchback section near Henderson County. The collapse created a void beneath the pavement, prompting an immediate shutdown for safety reasons.

Crews from the Buncombe County maintenance yard excavated the roadway, removed the damaged structure, installed a new culvert, backfilled the trench, and compacted gravel before reopening the road early Wednesday. Additional work, including guardrail installation and final paving, was scheduled to continue later in the day.

Heavy rains on Monday night caused scattered damage across the region, including washed-out shoulders, compromised drainage pipes, and debris along multiple secondary roads. Chimney Rock State Park was temporarily closed due to a landslide, the superintendent said on social media in response to a question about why the flag wasn’t flown.

A road that goes through the three counties off Shumont Road in Black Mountain experienced a massive landslide, according to Buncombe County fire officials. Part of the road they warned about sits within Henderson County, and the other in Chimney Rock, in Rutherford County.

Other areas further upstream in Bat Cave and Gerton experienced worsened conditions due to road washouts and flooding.

Among the most significant secondary impacts was Bearwallow Mountain Road, where erosion damaged a temporary gravel section installed during Hurricane Helene recovery work. Officials said stormwater overwhelmed the stabilization area, forcing a contractor to begin additional repairs with plans to reopen the road this week, weather permitting. Other nearby corridors also saw localized damage and inspections.

State transportation officials said crews from across Division 14 — which includes 10 western North Carolina counties — have been deployed to address urgent repairs. Priority has been given to routes that support emergency response, school transportation, and primary commuter corridors.

NCDOT officials emphasized that while some repairs can be completed quickly, other locations will require longer-term stabilization, including slope reinforcement and permanent drainage improvements designed to reduce future washouts in steep mountain terrain.

Gov. Josh Stein’s office told CJ late Tuesday that state emergency managers and first responders worked through the night as conditions deteriorated.

“Some families in Buncombe and Henderson counties woke up this morning to roads that were washed out and other damage after overnight flash flooding in western North Carolina,” Stein said. “I want to thank first responders and emergency managers who worked through the night to keep North Carolinians safe.”

“The Department of Transportation and our State Emergency Response Team are repairing damage to roads as quickly as possible,” Stein added. “Additional storms and flash flooding are forecast in the coming days, and I urge all North Carolinians to stay informed, avoid driving on flooded roads, and have plans to take action if severe weather affects their communities.”

Emergency officials directed residents to ReadyNC.gov for weather forecasts and preparedness resources. Transportation updates, including closures and detours, are available through DriveNC.gov.

The flooding and rapid repair operations come as western North Carolina continues to recover from previous severe weather events, including Hurricane Helene, which left portions of the region vulnerable to erosion and infrastructure failures.

State officials also pointed to ongoing resilience efforts tied to Stein’s broader recovery and mitigation agenda. The governor has submitted an outstanding federal funding request of roughly $1 billion aimed at reducing future flooding impacts statewide.

In addition, Stein’s Helene Phase 3 budget proposal includes targeted investments in western North Carolina flood preparedness. The plan calls for $9 million to expand the Flood Inundation Mapping Alert Network (FIMAN) at critical infrastructure sites. The system provides real-time water level monitoring at more than 700 gauges statewide, including locations in Henderson and Buncombe counties, and is designed to alert officials and residents to rising flood risks near roads, bridges, and culverts.

The proposal also includes $10 million for the Department of Environmental Quality to support river basin flood resilience projects across western North Carolina, along with more than $1.4 million for landslide hazard mapping and early warning systems in mountainous areas prone to slope failures during heavy rain events.

Transportation and emergency management officials say those investments are increasingly important as storms continue to produce rapid-onset flooding in regions where steep terrain, saturated soils, and aging infrastructure combine to heighten risk.

While this week’s culvert replacement on US 74A restored traffic quickly, officials cautioned that additional rainfall could create new hazards in already saturated areas. Motorists are being urged to avoid flooded roads, obey posted warning signs, and follow instructions from flaggers in active work zones.

As repair crews remain deployed across western North Carolina, state officials say the focus remains on restoring safe access while preparing for more weather-related disruptions in the days ahead.