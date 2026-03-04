Current US Rep. Valerie Foushee, D-NC4, so far appears to have narrowly defeated Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam in another expensive, high-profile primary battle. Allam was backed in her challenge by many national progressive organizations and figures. Foushee unofficially leads 49.18% to 48.22%. Because the margin is under 1%, Allam can request a recount. Results remain unofficial until provisional ballots are counted and counties complete their canvasses.

The Fourth Congressional District includes the major universities Duke and UNC, as well as notable cities Durham, Chapel Hill, and Carrboro. Foushee has deep connections in Orange County from being a school board member and a county commissioner, then later a member of both the state House and Senate. She also benefited from a more moderate, traditional Democratic branding, which helps in the more rural and African-American parts of the district.

Allam’s youth and progressive bona fides — including support from US Sen. Bernie Sanders and national left-wing groups such as American Priorities, which is connected to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s network — made her more appealing on the two major campuses in the district and in progressive towns like Carrboro.

Duke professor Michael Munger described the two candidates’ constituencies to the Duke Chronicle, saying, “Allam is very progressive and would not do as well among centrist Democrats in NC. College students are often not from NC, and are much further to the left, and so Allam has an advantage.”

The last days and weeks of the campaign involved massive spending and visits from popular national figures, like Sanders and gun control activist David Hogg.

Foushee raised $554,812.33 and spent $456,763.91 over the cycle, while Allam raised $583,160.27 and spent $354,432.51.

NC Newsline tracked outside spending in the race, which had heavily favored Foushee until a late push for Allam. They said that as of the eve of the primary, “the total outside spending in the race was just shy of $4.5 million at $4,468,582. Foushee still leads the money race with 53% of the outside spending in her favor, but Allam is closing the gap at 47%.”

This spending adds up to the most expensive congressional primary in state history, beating out the same primary in 2022. In that primary, Allam came in second with 37% to Foushee’s 46%.

In that 2022 race, Allam won her home county of Durham, while Foushee won her home county of Orange. The difference was made in the smaller counties — Alamance, Caswell, Granville, and Person — which all broke overwhelmingly in Foushee’s favor.