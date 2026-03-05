Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam conceded defeat Wednesday in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District.

In a social media post announcing her decision, Allam thanked supporters and confirmed she would not seek a recount despite the razor-thin margin separating the candidates. Allam wrote, “Though these were not the results we hoped for, I am proud of the movement we have built, the voices we have lifted up, and the journey we have ahead.”

Unofficial results show Foushee leading the race with 49.18% of the vote to Allam’s 48.22%. Because the margin is under 1%, Allam had the option to request a recount but said Wednesday she would not pursue one. Results will remain unofficial until provisional ballots are counted and counties complete their canvases.

In her concession message, she praised the campaign and the grassroots movement behind it. “I am grateful for our movement that found it within ourselves to see a brighter future we could believe in,” Allam wrote.

The close finish capped another expensive and high-profile primary battle between the two Democrats, a rematch of their 2022 contest.

The Fourth Congressional District includes the major universities Duke and UNC, as well as notable cities Durham, Chapel Hill, and Carrboro. Foushee has deep connections in Orange County from being a school board member and a county commissioner, then later a member of both the state House and Senate. She also benefited from a more moderate, traditional Democratic branding, which helped in the district’s more rural and African-American areas.

Allam’s youth and progressive bona fides — including support from US Sen. Bernie Sanders and national left-wing groups such as American Priorities, which is connected to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s network — made her more appealing on the two major campuses in the district and in progressive towns like Carrboro.

In her concession message, Allam further emphasized the progressive message of her campaign and warned Democratic leaders not to ignore it. “Voters are fired up, but they are frustrated with a Democratic establishment that fails to meet this moment by continually caving to corporate Super PACs and warmongering lobbies,” she wrote. “While we may not have won this race, the establishment should stay on watch.”

Duke professor Michael Munger described the two candidates’ constituencies to the Duke Chronicle, saying, “Allam is very progressive and would not do as well among centrist Democrats in NC. College students are often not from NC, and are much further to the left, and so Allam has an advantage.”

The last days and weeks of the campaign involved massive spending and visits from popular national figures, like Sanders and gun control activist David Hogg.

Foushee raised $554,812.33 and spent $456,763.91 over the cycle, while Allam raised $583,160.27 and spent $354,432.51.

In her concession statement, Allam argued the spending reflected establishment and corporate influence in the race. “The establishment called in every corporate favor to save one of their own,” she wrote, adding that despite “millions in last-minute spending,” those interests were “only barely able to eke out a win because of the movement this campaign built.”

NC Newsline tracked outside spending in the race, which had heavily favored Foushee until a late push for Allam. They said that as of the eve of the primary, “the total outside spending in the race was just shy of $4.5 million at $4,468,582. Foushee still leads the money race with 53% of the outside spending in her favor, but Allam is closing the gap at 47%.”

This spending adds up to the most expensive congressional primary in state history, beating out the same primary in 2022. In that primary, Allam came in second with 37% to Foushee’s 46%.