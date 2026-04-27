Foxx seeks dismissal of suspended Columbia student’s lawsuit

US Rep. Virginia Foxx is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her by a suspended Columbia University student.

Plaintiff Khymani James argued in the suit filed in February in a New York federal court that Foxx, a Republican representing North Carolina’s 5th District, abused her congressional authority to pressure the Ivy League school to expel James.

“In the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel, a wave of antisemitism swept over our nation’s college campuses, leading to discrimination against Jewish students at institutions of higher education receiving billions of dollars in federal funds,” lawyers from the US House of Representatives’ Office of General Counsel wrote Monday. The office represents Foxx. “Plaintiff Khymani James was suspended by Columbia University for one year in August 2024 for partaking in this troubling trend and doing so in a threatening manner.”

“According to Columbia, Plaintiff posted on Instagram in November 2023: ‘Zionists … I don’t fight to injure … I fight to k***[.] See yall in New York [] January 2024 [].” When Columbia set up a virtual meeting with Plaintiff to discuss the post, James surreptitiously livestreamed it,” the court filing continued. “During the livestream, James stated ‘[t]here should not be Zionists anywhere. Zionists are Nazis,’ that ‘the world is better without them,’ and that the audience should ‘be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.’”

“After that, in April 2024, Plaintiff physically prevented other students from entering campus grounds that contained an encampment,” Foxx’s lawyers wrote. “Plaintiff was given a chance to end the suspension in August 2025, but doubled down, stating that ‘[a]nything I said, I meant it.’ Columbia thus extended James’s suspension for another year.”

“Rather than take accountability, Plaintiff points the finger at others,” the court filing added. “Plaintiff has already filed two lawsuits against Columbia, blaming the university for the suspension and its renewal. Now, James is blaming Representative Virginia Foxx, primarily relying on a tweet that she posted in September 2025.”

“Plaintiff’s suit is meritless,” Foxx’s lawyers wrote. “Because Plaintiff’s predicament is a result of Plaintiff’s own actions, and the suit is barred by two separate immunity doctrines (Speech or Debate Clause and Sovereign Immunity), Plaintiff faces insurmountable jurisdictional obstacles. Furthermore, Plaintiff does not, and cannot, plausibly allege claims rooted in either the First Amendment or tortious interference with contract.”

The Speech and Debate Clause protects members of Congress from civil suits related to their official actions. Foxx investigated Columbia in 2024 in her role as chair of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Education and the Workforce.

She tweeted in September 2025: “When I was Chair of the @EdWorkforceCmte the leadership at @Columbia made a direct statement to me that Khymani James would be expelled for his antisemitic rhetoric – my committee staff at the time were present as well when the statement was made. He was not expelled. Nothing was done. @Columbiayou have failed again, again, and again.”

“Although unclear, Plaintiff appears to allege that the September 12 tweet (and perhaps also the February 12 Letter and the Staff Report) were attempts by Representative Foxx ‘to get James expelled,’” Foxx’s lawyers wrote. “The Complaint alleges two counts: first, that Representative Foxx violated the First Amendment by jawboning Columbia into expelling Plaintiff; and second, that this constitutes tortious interference with contract.”

“To the extent Representative Foxx’s tweet implies that there were prior meetings or communications between her and Columbia, James does not allege that they played any role in Columbia’s disciplinary actions,” the court filing added. “But even if Plaintiff had pled such allegations, any meetings or communications between her and Columbia are legislative acts absolutely protected by the Speech or Debate Clause because they were done in furtherance of the Committee’s oversight investigation of Columbia.”