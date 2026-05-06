A new push to overhaul North Carolina’s decades-old liquor laws is underway, as a coalition of advocates, business leaders, and community members launch a statewide campaign aimed at reshaping how spirits are sold and distributed.

The initiative, being called “Free Our Spirits,” is calling on the North Carolina General Assembly to modernization efforts within the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABC). Joyce Sullivan, CEO of Carolina Champions, said in a press release that the campaign is rooted in expanding consumer choice while improving efficiency across the state’s alcohol market.

“This campaign is about consumer choice and convenience,” Sullivan said. “It’s about modernizing a system that was designed in the 1930s and remains there today.”

At the center of the proposal is a push to allow retail sales of spirits outside of the state’s tightly controlled ABC store network. Supporters of the movement argue that giving consumers access to liquor in more traditional retail settings would align North Carolina with 32 other states while offering greater convenience and prices.

North Carolina currently ranks among the highest in the nation for liquor taxes. Sullivan contends that modernizing the system could reduce that burden while still preserving a steady stream of revenue for local governments.

“North Carolina has the second highest liquor taxes in the nation,” said Sullivan. “By modernizing, we can cut taxes and still provide a reliable revenue source for our local governments.”

Another major focus of the initiative is reforming the state’s 171 ABC boards, which oversee liquor sales at the local level. These local boards oversee day-to-day operations, including inventory and staffing. Critics argue that the system is vulnerable to favoritism and lacks transparency.

“It’s time to end the good-ole-boy system of governance in our alcohol control boards,” said Sullivan.

The five reforms being pushed by the group include: consumer convenience, better distribution, lower taxes, end corruption, and centralize and modernize.

Proposals include consolidating parts of the ABC System to cut costs and improve performance, as well as implementing stricter oversight measures to ensure fair practices. Supporters hope the initiative will gain traction in Raleigh in the coming months. For now, organizers are focused on building public awareness, launching a new website, and rallying support for what they say could be one of the most significant changes to North Carolina’s alcohol laws in nearly a century.

Senate Bill 938, filed by state Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, would fundamentally overhaul the state’s liquor system by ending the government-run ABC model and transitioning to private retail sales. Under the proposal, local ABC stores would be shut down and sold off between 2028 and 2029, that legislation is currently in the committee on rules and operations of the Senate.