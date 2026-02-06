On Feb. 4, First Lady Melania Trump met with Keith and Adrienne “Aviva” Siegel in the White House Blue Room for a sit down conversation, marking the one-year anniversary of the release of Keith Siegel from Hamas captivity.

On Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist group Hamas coordinated a series of attacks from the Gaza Strip into Israel. More than 1,200 foreign nationals and Israelis, including 46 US citizens were killed. Hamas seized 251 hostages, including Keith and Aviva Siegel. Keith Siegel was a North Carolina expatriate living in Israel and grew up in Chapel Hill.

The Siegels were forcibly taken from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza and endured inhumane conditions. Aviva was released from Hamas captivity after 51 days, alongside 17 other hostages, on Nov. 26, 2023, as part of a temporary ceasefire agreement.

“I nearly died. I’m lucky. I’m lucky to be sitting here alive because I know that place is dangerous,” Aviva said during an interview with Fox News in December of 2024. “It’s very dangerous and no war should continue in any place in the world. We should stop killing. Killing people isn’t right. People should learn. We want to learn not to die.”

After her release, Aviva worked tirelessly to obtain the release of her husband and the remaining hostages. Keith was released after 484 days in captivity, and his liberation followed the Aviva’s meeting with the first lady, which helped initiate the events, and ultimately secured his freedom.

“I waited for the last past year to come home and thank you [Melania], because when we met, before Keith came home, you gave me so much hope, and I could feel your heart with me,” said Aviva.

The first lady described the meeting in January 2025 as, “very emotional.” She said that Aviva was a warrior and that she was fighting very hard for Keith’s freedom.

“I gave him [President Trump] the books, the two books that Aviva gave me,” said the First Lady, “I told him where she [Aviva] thought Keith was, how he was doing. She didn’t have much information, but she knew how much he was suffering because she was with him for 50 days. I explained to him everything, and I know how hard he was working to release all the hostages.”

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of Keith’s release. He was released alongside Sagui Dekel-Chen, both dual US-Israeli citizens, on Feb. 1, 2025, as part of the first phase of a temporary ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

In the meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Keith shared that he and Aviva are partnering with IsraAid, an international non-governmental humanitarian aid organization based in Israel that was founded in 2001. IsraAid provides clean water, hygiene, sanitation, and education to communities that are in need.

“Giving back is a crucial part of my recover and rehabilitation process,” Keith said.

On Sunday, Keith and Aviva returned from a trip with IsraAid, where they worked to provide clean water and resources to people in Kakuma, one of Kenya’s largest refugee camps.

Keith and Aviva thanked the first lady and President Trump for the work that they did to bring the hostages home.

“I am eternally grateful to you and President Trump for bringing all the hostages back to their families,” said Keith. “I just want to mention the extraordinary mobilization and fight for Aviva and myself, and all of the hostages fight and how it moved me deeply. It showed us the true meaning of holding onto hope even in the most difficult moments.”

Aviva announced in the press conference that she has decided to write a book and has dedicated it to her grandchildren.

“In my book everyone who reads it will understand what happens to someone who is 64 years old, kidnapped from home, and went through so many moments that I thought were sure that I was going to die, and I am now alive,” said Aviva. “I survived to tell, so thank you very very much. I will always remember meeting with you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Keith and Aviva say they are finding a way forward by helping others who have experienced hardship.

“We have a mission ahead of us to help others who are struggling, and this is our new mission in life. This is the road we are on. This is our journey,” Keith said.

Read more about Keith and Aviva’s story here.