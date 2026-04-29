A North Carolina task force created to combat gang violence is beginning to take shape, but early discussions suggest the state is still grappling with longstanding weaknesses in how it tracks, understands, and responds to gang activity.

Members of the enforcement, intelligence, and interagency coordination subcommittee of the Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force met on April 28 to map out a six-month work plan. Rather than advancing immediate policy changes, the group focused on identifying structural gaps, many of which participants indicated have persisted for years. They discussed setting priorities for future recommendations following the full task force meeting that met last month.

The subcommittee plans to organize its work around five core areas: gang validation, strategic enforcement, data collection and sharing, risk assessment, and communication and coordination. Members said future meetings will bring in subject-matter experts to develop recommendations intended for state leaders and law enforcement agencies.

Gang validation, the process used by law enforcement to identify individuals as gang members, will be the first topic examined. Participants said differing standards across agencies present an opportunity to compare practices and potentially establish more consistent criteria statewide.

But as the discussion unfolded, it became clear that deeper challenges could limit the effectiveness of any policy changes, particularly when it comes to data.

Participants raised concerns about inconsistent reporting through the National Incident-Based Reporting System, the federal database used to track crime trends. Because NIBRS relies on both victim reports and officer documentation, variations in how agencies collect and input information can result in gaps.

Those inconsistencies, officials said, can distort the overall picture of gang-related crime in North Carolina.

“If it’s not documented, it didn’t happen,” said Sanford Police Department Detective NB Snyder, pointing to what some described as systemic underreporting.

Concerns extended beyond raw data collection to intelligence sharing. While agencies have access to resources such as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and regional fusion centers designed to facilitate interagency communication, participants acknowledged that information is not always shared or used consistently.

Members repeatedly returned to a central question: how to identify those breakdowns and turn them into actionable, statewide solutions.

Training emerged as another major concern. Several participants said there is no universal requirement for gang-related training across North Carolina law enforcement agencies, particularly at the entry level. Without a baseline understanding of how gangs operate, officers may miss key indicators when documenting incidents.

That challenge is compounded by the evolving nature of gang activity and the definition of gang violence. They said the legal definition is different in North Carolina law and federal law. Traditional identifiers, such as colors, tattoos, or symbols, are less reliable than in the past, making ongoing training more critical.

Participants suggested that even modest, standardized training requirements could improve both identification and reporting, strengthening the data that policymakers rely on.

Some also noted that agencies — particularly in smaller or rural jurisdictions — may be hesitant to acknowledge gang activity, which can further complicate efforts to build an accurate statewide assessment.

To address that, several members emphasized the importance of leadership buy-in. One proposal discussed was presenting findings directly to police chiefs and sheriffs at statewide conferences to encourage broader adoption of best practices.

The subcommittee is also considering expanding its perspective beyond law enforcement. Members proposed inviting victims of gang violence and their families to share their experiences, as well as consulting with federal partners such as FBI Safe Streets Task Forces and reviewing how other states structure their gang prevention strategies.

The discussion also revisited prior efforts in North Carolina — including a 2012 report on gang activity released under then-Gov. Beverly Perdue. Then-Attorney General Roy Cooper was on the task force, but sent a surrogate, the report shows. Cooper later became governor and is now running for US Senate.

The report outlined recommendations largely focused on enforcement, including expanded gang training and increased coordination with federal prosecutors. More than a decade later, it remains unclear which, if any, of those recommendations were fully implemented, a gap that underscores the challenge facing the current task force as it seeks to move from discussion to measurable action.

The newest task force was established by executive order in August 2025 by Gov. Josh Stein and is housed within the Governor’s Crime Commission (GCC). The group brings together law enforcement, education, public health, and community leaders to address what state officials describe as a growing concern, particularly among juveniles.

At the time of its creation, Stein emphasized prevention as a central component.

“To keep people safe, we need to do everything we can to prevent violence from occurring in the first place,” Stein said. “I am proud to advance these initiatives to seek out the root causes of violence, including gang violence. We must bring law enforcement, health professionals, and community organizations to the table to create safer communities.”

Caroline Farmer, director of the GCC, also emphasized early intervention. “We must target gang violence at its source, and that means providing more support to vulnerable youth and giving law enforcement the resources they need to address violence,” she said.

State and federal data indicate increases in juvenile gang-related offenses in recent years, though participants cautioned that inconsistent reporting makes it difficult to determine the full scope of the problem with precision.

The subcommittee’s focus remains on building a framework that can translate into policy. Future meetings are expected to follow a structured format designed to produce clear recommendations, including defined implementation steps and measurable outcomes.