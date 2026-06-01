A Gastonia K-9 officer was inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine last week by Democratic Gov. Josh Stein for his service to the community.

Sgt. David Rowland received the prestigious honor for many of his heroic actions, along with his K-9 Bo, including helping find a teenager with special needs who wandered away from home during a massive snowstorm this past winter. The teen wasn’t wearing any warm clothing, and his family had no way to find him. After first responders established a perimeter, Rowland and Bo got his scent and tracked the boy down before any harm came to him.

Last month, the team successfully tracked two criminal suspects who ran from police on stolen motorcycles, finding one of them in the ceiling of one of the local hospital’s radiology departments.

In 2024, the duo received national recognition for saving a child from a kidnapping. A 7-year-old boy was abducted at knifepoint by someone experiencing a mental health crisis. The team tracked the child’s scent for nearly seven miles for more than four hours and finally found him unharmed inside a shed.

“These are just a few of the dozens of cases where Sergeant Rowland’s leadership and Bo’s doggedness have saved lives and brought people justice [and] made Gastonia safer and stronger for their dedication,” the governor said.

K9 Bo Hero Dog and Sgt. Rowland honored in Raleigh by @NC_Governor during Law Enforcement Appreciation Month! Ceremony here: https://t.co/d31QYTflqJ pic.twitter.com/MkGqOQ5gc6 — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) May 27, 2026

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine was created in 1964 to recognize North Carolinians for their extraordinary service to the state.

“The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is an award reserved for those who’ve made significant contributions to the state and our communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments,” Stein said.” Since 1963, the award has been reserved for North Carolina’s best, and you, my friend, are among them. Folks who are inducted in the Order of Longleaf Pine are often just regular people dedicated to serving our state and their communities and you are a shining representative of what makes North Carolina so special. We are grateful to your heroic service.”

Rowland thanked the governor for recognizing the pair’s service to the community.

“Thank you for recognizing Bo’s incredible accomplishments here today, from rescuing kidnapped children to tracking dangerous shooting suspects, and robbery suspects, to finding lost children and elderly people with all kinds of ailments,” he said. “Bo continues every day to amaze me with his insane abilities to find people. It’s an honor to be on the other end of this leash to him, serving the citizens of Gastonia and our local communities that reach out to us, to partner with us. Strong partnerships are a big thing at Gastonia, and we pride ourselves in our ability to work with all agencies and all community members.”

Bo, who won the Top Dog Award at the 2024 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, wasn’t left out. He received a “Certificate of Pup Appreciation” from Stein as well.

The honor was also given during Law Enforcement Appreciation month in the state.