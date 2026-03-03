Republican lawmakers in Raleigh are once again calling leaders in Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (CHCCS) to account after a TikTok video from one of the school district’s teachers drew attention.

The video in question — from the TikTok account of CHCCS special education teacher McAlister Huynh, who calls herself “the Neurodivergent Teacher” — was featured on the conservative social media account Libs of TikTok on Feb. 11.

-"No human is illegal on stolen land"

-"Teaching is political"

-"Defund the police"

-"Abolish ICE"

In a Feb. 12 letter, Republican state Reps. Jake Johnson of Polk County, Brendan Jones of Columbus County, and Harry Warren of Rowan County wrote to CHCCS on “deeply concerning behavior by an individual employed … that, if confirmed, is entirely unacceptable.” Johnson, Jones, and Warren are chairs of the House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“In short, McAlister Huynh, whom you employ, has continuously posted disturbing content on social media to promote political activism, undermine enacted state law, and inject personal ideology into matters involving students,” the letter reads. “Public classrooms are not platforms for advocacy. They are institutions entrusted with educating children in reading, writing, and math. Not the unacceptable behavior Ms. Huynh has continuously displayed.”

“As I am sure you are aware, especially given CHCCS’s recent history regarding compliance, or its lack thereof, with the Parents’ Bill of Rights (‘SB 49’), any additional violations at the classroom level will only further erode public trust in the district,” the letter added.

During a committee meeting in December, Republican lawmakers accused CHCCS of attempting to circumvent the Parents’ Bill of Rights and engage in “school indoctrination.” Lawmakers threatened legislative action, including potential funding cuts, if CHCCS did not comply.

In a response dated Feb. 18, CHCCS Superintendent Rodney Trice confirmed that the school district is reviewing Huynh’s conduct and has launched a formal investigation into whether her content violates the Parents’ Bill of Rights or any statute or district policy.

“While our review of this matter is ongoing, I have taken several interim measures to ensure that CHCCS employees meet our expectations,” Trice wrote. “First, a member of my administrative team has spoken directly with the relevant employees to reiterate our expectations and to specifically review the relevant laws and policies. Second, I have sent a message to all employees that includes three relevant board policies, as well as a general memorandum regarding employee political activities that is periodically circulated to our employees during election years.”

As of the date of this article, Huynh’s TikTok account is still live and she is continuing to upload videos. Much of her content is focused on teaching strategies for neurodivergent children, but her videos frequently wade into political and cultural topics.

In one video, Huynh posted a caption saying, “No human is illegal, we are on stolen land, children belong in school, the government is lying, leave our students alone.”

In another video, Huynh includes a caption of, “POV: You’re a teacher in America watching the world around you burn.”

Huynh also periodically posts “teacher outfit” videos like this one:

“Parents want professionalism. They expect neutrality. They expect that educators will follow the law and focus on academics, not advocacy,” concluded the letter from Johnson, Jones, and Warren.