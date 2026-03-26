North Carolina’s Republican congressional delegation is urging Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin to clear administrative bottlenecks delaying FEMA aid for Hurricane Helene, calling for a swift review of all unallocated relief funds.

In a letter dated March 25, lawmakers asked the newly confirmed Mullin to immediately examine all pending Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding designated for Helene recovery. The letter also praised President Donald Trump for his early attention to Western North Carolina following the storm in September of 2024.

“His visit following the inauguration, along with his willingness to call out the failures in FEMA’s response to Hurricane Helene, sent a strong message to the communities impacted by the storm,” said lawmakers in the letter.

“…we respectfully ask that you prioritize a comprehensive review of all unallocated FEMA funds designated for Hurricane Helene relief. Identifying and addressing any administrative or procedural bottlenecks will be essential to ensuring that obligated funds reach communities in North Carolina as quickly as possible.”

The letter was signed by Reps. Tim Moore, R-NC14, Chuck Edwards, R-NC11, Virginia Foxx, R-NC05, Mark Harris, R-NC08, Pat Harrigan, R-NC10, Richard Hudson, R-NC09, Brad Knott, R-NC13, Addison McDowell, R-NC06, David Rouzer, R-NC07, Greg Murphy M.D., R-NC03.