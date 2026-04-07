The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) announced on Monday an initial $71 million investment backing Michael Whatley in his bid for US Senate. It’s the first major cash investment of the 2026 cycle and a clear signal that Republicans see North Carolina as critical to holding their majority in Washington.

Michael Whatley, former head of the RNC and North Carolina Republican Party, will be facing former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in the contest in November.

In announcing the investment, SLF didn’t hold back, blasting Cooper’s record on crime, cost of living, and his administration’s handling of Hurricane Helene.

“A failed governor, Roy Cooper spent eight years releasing violent criminals into North Carolina’s communities, drove up costs for working families, and deserted thousands of victims devastated by Hurricane Helene,” said SLF executive director Alex Latcham.

This $71 million investment is part of a much larger, $342 million nationwide strategy targeting key battleground Senate races like Ohio, Georgia, and Michigan.

SLF notes the investment will be used to reach voters early, define the candidates early, and build the kind of full-scale campaign infrastructure needed to win, from TV and radio to digital ads, text messaging, mail, and aggressive get-out-the-vote operations.

“Michael Whatley is a successful entrepreneur and strong ally of President Trump who always puts North Carolina’s families first,” Latcham said. “Senate Leadership Fund is proud to support Michael Whatley’s campaign for U.S. Senate and ensure that Roy Cooper is never again allowed to harm the people of North Carolina.”

Lauren French with the Senate Majority PAC, a Democratic group, dismissed the announcement as a sign of Republican weakness in key states.

“The Senate Leadership Fund announcement is a sign Republicans are nervous,” French said. “Their battleground map has expanded substantially into deep-red states, and we’re seeing the telltale signs of weakness with bad candidates, uninspiring messaging, and an approval rating in the pits. The SLF has, for once, decided to wake up and face the facts. Democrats are seeing support that has only been ramping up since November, and as we get closer to elections, it’s clear Democrats have something Republicans are trying to buy: momentum.”

Recent polling in North Carolina from Carolina Journal and Catawba College shows Cooper holding an early lead in the race, ranging from 8 to 14 percentage points, respectively.

Political observers have long predicted that a Cooper vs. Whatley matchup could become one of the most expensive Senate races in US history. Jim Stirling, a data consultant with North State Data, told Carolina Journal that this level of spending was expected.

“All projections for this year’s US Senate election estimate this to greatly exceed what we have seen in years past,” Stirling said. “SLF’s early commitment for Whatley is a sign they are planning to invest heavily in North Carolina.”