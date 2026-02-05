A state advisory subcommittee guiding long-term economic recovery in western North Carolina emphasized workforce development, infrastructure, and housing stability as central priorities during a virtual meeting on Feb. 2.

The discussion took place during a meeting of the Long-Term Economic Recovery Planning subcommittee, operating under the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western NC (GROW NC), formed following Hurricane Helene.

Sharon Decker, senior advisor to GROW NC, said feedback on the recovery framework showed broad agreement with the overall vision, with recommendations focused on refining rather than replacing its priorities.

Those audiences include residents, private-sector partners, and philanthropic organizations. Decker told members there was consensus around the framework’s core priorities, with early childhood education and stability emerging as a proposed addition.

Workforce development dominated the discussion, with members describing it as a unifying issue across education, health care and economic development.

“Overwhelmingly, health care and education were the top two issues, then economic development, with a particular focus on workforce development,” Decker said. “Workforce development is one of the ones that came up as part of every tenant that we are talking about.”

Infrastructure — including roads, water and sewer systems, broadband and cellular connectivity — was also identified as a foundational concern, particularly for rural communities seeking to attract investment and rebuild after the storm.

Housing remains one of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the region, Decker said, especially as temporary FEMA housing programs approach their scheduled expiration at the end of March.

“I think Commerce is coming up with a good strategy to help those who are in the Renew NC program and finding temporary housing for them, working through the builders who will have the work to build new homes for those folks,” Decker said.

She added that state officials are also seeking philanthropic support for households receiving FEMA direct housing assistance, including those living in FEMA trailers or RVs and those receiving direct rental assistance.

“Both of those end at the end of March,” Decker said. “An extension has been applied for by emergency management, but we’re going to be prepared should that be ended.”

Decker said the state plans to work closely with local governments to manage housing needs if federal assistance expires.

“We’re going to work very closely through the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners to manage that at a community level,” she said.

Members also discussed agriculture, manufacturing, arts, and tourism as economic drivers, as well as the importance of avoiding duplication of programs already underway.

“One of my commitments to our governor was that we would not create or recreate things that were already in process,” Decker said. “We just need to continue to support and keep moving forward.”

GROW NC advises the governor on strategies to address the needs of communities affected by Hurricane Helene. Its work includes housing, small businesses, infrastructure, relief funding, cross-sector coordination, accountability and transparency, and other rebuilding priorities.

The committee launched its work with two initial subcommittees: Long-Term Economic Recovery Planning for western North Carolina and Resilience. Additional subcommittees — such as housing, behavioral or mental health, or infrastructure — may be formed as recovery efforts continue.

Participation on subcommittees is optional for advisory committee members and is intended to allow deeper involvement in specific recovery topics. Subcommittees develop expertise, receive input on active recovery efforts, and provide proposed recommendations to the full advisory committee. They do not have the authority to act independently.

The Long-Term Economic Recovery subcommittee is co-chaired by David Jackson, president and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce; and Laura Leatherwood, president of Blue Ridge Community College. Members represent local government, education, health care, business, philanthropy, and economic development interests across western North Carolina.

The subcommittee plans to continue refining its recommendations in the coming months, with future discussions expected to focus on education, health care, and strategies to attract private investment to the region.

The full advisory committee is scheduled to meet again virtually on Feb. 9.