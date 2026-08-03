On Monday, US Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-NC11, was found in violation of the House Code of Official Conduct by the House Ethics Committee, regarding the prohibition of sexual harassment, resulting in calls for him to be censured.

Edwards was first reported by Axios to be under investigation by House Ethics back in May, due to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

According to the report, Edwards “failed to adhere to the spirit of rules” regarding sexual harassment and unwanted advances towards House staffers.

The committee found that Edwards consistently exhibited “unprofessional and inappropriate” conduct directed at two young female staffers, a 19-year-old intern who had not yet graduated from college, and whom Edwards insisted on having as his scheduler despite the complications of such a demanding role for a full-time student; and another who worked for him when he was a state senator and became a legislative assistant in his congressional office, according to the report.

While Edwards denied that his behavior was a romantic or sexual advance, his actions included lavishing the women with expensive and recurring gifts, like jewelry, pink guns, and roses; commenting on their appearance and attire; sending notes of affection; and inviting them to intimate dinners and vacations, according to the report.

These findings confirm the allegations that were initially reported when Axios broke the story. Axios reported allegations that Edwards vacationed with the woman in Las Vegas after she had left his office. Receipts allegedly obtained by Axios indicate that Edwards booked two rooms at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas from Nov. 8-11.

A second female staffer in her 20s was also the recipient of gifts from Edwards, including a purse, reported Axios. The second staffer also accompanied him to events, including the 2024 White House Christmas Party. Axios reported that the staffer had declined to discuss her interactions with Edwards.

He also complemented their outfits and appearance, multiple sources confirmed to Axios. Both women were frequently taken out for one-on-one dinners with Edwards, reported Axios.

“The Committee found no evidence that Representative Edwards engaged in sexual activity with or explicitly propositioned any individual under his employ,” reads the report. “Representative Edwards was aware, however, that his excessive attention toward the young women had led to rumors and innuendo in the office. Both women were uncomfortable with his behavior (which they attempted to communicate) but were put in an untenable position by virtue of his status as their boss and a Member of Congress.”

Numerous instances were identified by the committee in which Edwards’ conduct towards staff member 1 or 2 was incredibly unprofessional, made the women uncomfortable, and/or gave the appearance of a romantic/sexual advance, according to the report. The committee’s record includes testimony from numerous witnesses and contemporaneous text messages. The committee’s record is thorough, and Edwards has been given the opportunity to address many specific examples of conduct.

“The Committee findings completely exonerate Representative Edwards under the House rules governing sexual misconduct or harassment; they contradict the committee’s conclusion,” Paul Shumaker, campaign spokesman for Edwards, said in a statement. “They concluded that he neither engaged in sexual activity with nor explicitly propositioned any individual staff member. They concluded that the allegations in this matter do not implicate quid pro quo sexual harassment. They concluded he did not violate federal sexual harassment law. However, the Committee staff has taken it upon themselves to write their own rules based upon an interpretation that is inconsistent with the written rule of law or House rules. Representative Edwards looks forward to having his name cleared and will work to ensure that the full light of day is brought on this process and that every member of Congress and the public can see the attempt to harm the Congressman who has brought no harm to others.”

Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, laid out the timeline for Edwards’s replacement on the ballot for the November 2026 election should he resign.