State Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, resigned from office Friday after the state House’s Republican speaker formed a committee to consider his expulsion.

Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham, leader of the House’s Democratic caucus, confirmed the resignation.

“I am glad that Rep. Brockman has voluntarily resigned from the General Assembly,” Reives said in a prepared statement. “The allegations against him are serious and made it impossible for him to adequately represent his constituents. I look forward to the Guilford County Democrats appointing his successor.”

The news arrived roughly an hour after House Speaker Destin Hall announced the formation of the House Select Committee to Investigate Alleged Misconduct and Other Matters Included in Charges Against Representative Cecil Brockman.

On Oct. 8, Brockman was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense.

Under the North Carolina Constitution, each chamber of the General Assembly holds the power to expel its own members, according to a press release from Hall’s office. The newly established select committee was to be tasked with investigating the allegations and, if warranted, recommending expulsion. Brockman would have been suspended from all House committee assignments during the investigation.

The bipartisan committee had 12 members: Reps. John Bell, R-Wayne; Brenden Jones, R-Columbus; and Reives would serve as co-chairs. The remaining members include Reps. Julia Howard, R-Davie; Charles Miller, R-Brunswick; Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake; Harry Warren, R-Rowan; Vernetta Alston, D-Durham; Becky Carney, D-Mecklenburg; Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg; Brandon Lofton, D-Mecklenburg; and Shelly Willingham, D-Edgecombe.

Hall and Reives both posted statements on X following Brockman’s arrest, calling for his resignation.

The charges against Rep. Brockman are shocking and extremely serious. Given the evidence that’s publicly known, he should resign immediately so these charges do not distract from the work of the North Carolina House. — Speaker Destin Hall (@ncspeakerhall) October 9, 2025

UPDATE from Leader Reives: As we continue to learn more about the allegations against Rep. Brockman this morning, it has become clear that he is unable to continue serving in the House of Representatives. Rep. Brockman must resign immediately.#ncpol #ncga https://t.co/jxFBg0QeRo — Leader Reives Press (@ReivesPress) October 9, 2025

Anderson Clayton, head of the North Carolina Democratic Party, also called for Brockman’s resignation.

Brockman has represented North Carolina’s 60th House District since 2015, covering parts of Guilford County, including Greensboro and High Point. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in political science, Brockman’s career began with work on political campaigns and as a legislative assistant before he won his seat in the General Assembly. He has served on several key committees, including Appropriations, Education (K-12), Health, and Redistricting, and has held leadership roles such as vice chair of the K-12 Education Committee.

Most recently, he has sponsored measures such as the Marriage Equality Act and a constitutional amendment on marriage equality. He has occasionally clashed with Democratic leadership, most recently accusing party operatives of “scapegoating” him following a missed veto override vote due to illness.