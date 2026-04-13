Boone-based Christian humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse, announced on Friday that it is expanding its rebuild program, adding 19 new locations across four states, including North Carolina, to those affected by Hurricane Helene’s devastation.

“There continue to be great needs as a result of Hurricane Helene, and families are still hurting,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a press release. “We want people to know that it isn’t too late to get help or receive a home. If you are struggling, we want you to apply. These are not gifts from Samaritan’s Purse—these are gifts from God.”

by the numbers

The organization is helping families with long-term recovery needs by rebuilding houses, completing major repairs, providing new replacement mobile homes, repairing bridges and culverts, and replacing furniture.

They are accepting applications for rebuilds and other long-term recovery needs in the following areas in North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey counties.

Samaritan’s Purse reports completion of 26 new homes with 30 currently under construction, more than 80 mobile homes delivered, and major repairs on more than 100 houses. Additionally, more than 180 families have been approved for rebuilds, repairs, and mobile home replacement.

The organization has also repaired or replaced more than 870 bridges, driveways, and culverts.

“We get to go home today”

Ashe County resident Treva Pruitt and her son received a new home this year from Samaritan’s Purse after Hurricane Helene left their previous house with a water-damaged foundation and widespread black mold.

On the day she received her keys, Pruitt said, “I kept telling Gregory, ‘We get to go home today.’ I’m just so excited and so happy. The Lord has been really good to us, and I feel like He always provides what you need.”

She isn’t alone. Soon after the storm hit, Samaritan’s Purse began helping people affected by Helene. Volunteers came in to cut trees, move debris, tarp roofs, mud out homes, cut drywall, and remove insulation. One of the organization’s helicopters airlifted food and water to Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk.

They also assisted at three area hospitals, including Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital in Linville, Ashe County Hospital, and Watauga Medical Center. At Cannon Memorial, Samaritan’s Purse deployed a 20-bed emergency field hospital configured as a triage unit and staffed by its Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) medical personnel.

At a Joint Legislative Governmental Operations Subcommittee hearing a year after Helene hit, Luther Harrison, Samaritan’s Purse’s vice president of North American Ministries, said when the storm hit, they mobilized over 40,000 volunteers, flew 358 helicopter missions delivering over 800,000 pounds of supplies, and distributed 20,000 grocery and fuel gift cards. The group has paid over 50 families’ mortgages, replaced over 200 vehicles, purchased more durable mobile homes, and is repairing and rebuilding homes and furnishing them with furniture.

Baptists on Mission

Meanwhile, a new Rapid Response Special Report from the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor (NCOSA) found Baptists on Mission, a nonprofit organization awarded grant money from the State of North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Helene relief, followed all funding requirements while completing repairs to homes damaged by the storm.

OSA assessed $3 million in State grant money spent by Baptists on Mission on home repairs in Western North Carolina. In its evaluation, OSA found Baptists on Mission “maintained full compliance” with Office of State Budget and Management grant requirements, and adhered to all statutory, contractual, and financial management standards.

“It’s exciting as State Auditor to tell a success story. Baptists on Mission met people in Western North Carolina where they needed to be met, and did so with a sense of urgency,” State Auditor Dave Boliek said in a press release. “They were able to leverage public dollars to complete hundreds of individual projects, and effectively managed volunteers all throughout the Western North Carolina region. This combination of public funds and focused motivation allows for the type of return on investment that should be replicated moving forward.”

Baptists on Mission completed 472 grant-related home repair projects from February 2025 through October 2025. Analysis shows the average expenditure from grant funds was $6,392 per home repair project. Baptists on Mission management initially estimated its cost of repairs at approximately $20,000 per home. According to Baptists on Mission, while some projects did include additional funding, the nonprofit agreed with the assessment that Baptists on Mission “effectively reduced per-repair project costs by utilizing volunteer labor, securing disaster relief discounts from retailers, and bulk purchasing building materials.”

Grant-funded projects were conducted in Burnsville, Spruce Pine, Hendersonville, Marion, Boone, Canton, Weaverville, and Swannanoa. Baptists on Mission also set up six rebuild centers across Western North Carolina to house and feed volunteers.