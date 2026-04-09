The North Carolina House oversight committee has called Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School leaders to testify as part of the legislature’s ongoing review of materials available in public school libraries.

In a letter sent to Superintendent Rodney Trice, the House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform directed him to appear before the committee on April 23 at 9 a.m.

Lawmakers say Trice is “uniquely qualified” to address concerns about books currently available in elementary school libraries across the district.

“As the Superintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (CHCCS”), you are uniquely qualified to discuss books currently on the shelves and otherwise available in CHCCS elementary school libraries.”

The request references a list of 155 titles that legislators claim are “in direct conflict” with North Carolina’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, enacted in 2023.

“We implore you to familiarize yourself with the attached list of one hundred and fifty-five (155) books currently embedded across your elementary schools, in direct conflict with the Parents’ Bill of Rights (“S49″).”

Parents’ Bill of Rights

The Parents’ Bill of Rights outlines parents’ rights related to their children’s education, including access to instructional materials and limits on certain content. Committee members argue that library materials fall under the statute’s definition of curriculum, which includes “supplementary materials” and other resources used to support instruction.

House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, who also serves as the committee’s chairman, highlighted the request on social media.

Due to their continued defiance of the Parents’ Bill of Rights, we have called back Superintendent Rodney Trice to explain why there are 155 books currently in their elementary libraries in direct violation of state law.



Also, bill filing starts in 19 days 👀#ncpol pic.twitter.com/JPpKGyJt1J — Rep. Brenden Jones (@BrendenJonesNC) April 2, 2026

The letter also cites Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools’ own library mission, which aims to provide materials that “enrich and support the curriculum and meet the needs of the students and faculty served.”

In addition to Trice, the committee has also called Al McArthur, the district’s Library Media Director, to testify at the hearing.

The committee did not specify which books are at issue in the letter, but indicated that the titles are distributed across the district’s elementary schools.

heated winter hearing

The upcoming hearing builds on a tense and highly publicized December oversight hearing in which Republican lawmakers sharply confronted CHCCS leadership over alleged noncompliance with the Parents’ Bill of Rights. During that nearly two-hour hearing, Jones and other Republicans accused district officials of attempting to circumvent state law.

Jones opened that earlier hearing by reading aloud passages from children’s books available in the district, at one point calling the material “trash” and throwing a book aside in frustration.

Republican lawmakers also presented video and email evidence they said showed school board leadership discussing ways to disregard portions of the law, particularly provisions related to parental notification and gender identity policies.

During the hearing, lawmakers repeatedly pressed Trice on whether the district was selectively enforcing the law. Trice maintained that the district was compliant, though Republicans challenged that claim and accused officials of misleading the public.

The hearing grew heated, with lawmakers warning of potential consequences for districts that fail to comply. Rep. Jeff McNeely, R-Iredell, suggested that legislative action — including possible reductions in state funding — could follow.

Jones closed the December hearing with a stark warning, telling district officials that the General Assembly would use “every tool” available to enforce compliance with state law.

april 23

The upcoming hearing reflects broader legislative scrutiny of school library content across North Carolina, particularly in the wake of recent debates over age-appropriate materials and parental oversight.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools has not yet publicly responded to the committee’s request.