Former Gov. Roy Cooper holds an 8-point lead over Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley in North Carolina’s 2026 US Senate race, according to a new High Point University Poll released last week.

The poll found 50% of likely North Carolina voters said they would support Cooper, the Democratic candidate, while 42% said they would vote for Whatley. Another 6% said they were unsure or would not vote, while 2% selected another candidate or party.

The survey, conducted by the High Point University Survey Research Center also pointed to a broader Democratic advantage in several statewide and congressional matchups ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

In the North Carolina Supreme Court race, Associate Justice Anita Earls and Court of Appeals Judge Sarah Stevens were tied among likely voters, with each candidate receiving 43% support. Thirteen percent of responders said they were unsure or would not vote.

Democrats also held slight leads in the poll’s generic ballot questions for congressional and state legislative races. Among likely voters, 48% said they would support the Democratic candidate for US House in their district, compared to 44% for the Republican candidate. The same four-point Democratic advantage appeared in the generic ballot questions for both the North Carolina House and Senate.

The poll was conducted from March 26 through April 6 using an online survey administered by YouGov on behalf of High Point University. Researchers surveyed 800 North Carolina adults, including 703 individuals identified as likely voters.

According to the poll methods, likely voters were determined based on political interest and self-reported participation in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections. Respondents who scored highly in at least two of those categories were classified as likely voters.

Researchers reported a credibility interval of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points for likely voters. Because the survey relied on an online panel instead of a traditional random sample, the poll does not include a standard margin of error.

The release is an early major public poll of North Carolina’s 2026 Senate race, which is expected to become one of the most competitive and expensive contests in the country.

Cooper, who served two terms as governor from 2017 through 2025, enters the race with high statewide name recognition after years at the center of North Carolina politics. During his time in office, Cooper frequently clashed with the Republican-controlled General Assembly on issues, including education, abortion, and COVID-19 restrictions.

Whatley served as chairman of the Republican National Committee until the summer of 2025, when he announced his intention to run for the seat. Previously he led the North Carolina Republican Party. Whatley became RNC chairman in 2024 with the backing of President Donald Trump and has remained a close ally of the president heading into the 2026 cycle.

North Carolina is expected to remain one of the nation’s top Senate battlegrounds as both parties fight for control of the majority. The seat is being vacated by Republican US Sen. Thom Tillis, who announced last year that he would not seek reelection.