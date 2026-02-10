IT oversight meeting focuses on broadband, AI, cyber risks

State officials briefed North Carolina lawmakers on broadband expansion, cybersecurity preparedness, artificial intelligence governance, and state technology procurement during a February meeting of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Information Technology.

The nonstanding committee, convened under authority granted in state law and session statutes, met to review work underway at the N.C. Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) and related agencies. The panel was co-chaired by Rep. Matthew Winslow, R-Franklin, along with Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, and Rep. Jake Johnson, R-Polk.

State Chief Information Officer and NCDIT Secretary Teena Piccione told lawmakers the agency’s mission centers on providing “secure, reliable, and modern technology” supporting residents, businesses, and government services statewide. She said the department’s work spans connectivity, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, procurement, and infrastructure.

“Technology underpins everything you do,” Piccione told the committee, noting its influence on health care access, business competitiveness, and emergency response operations, with a foundational role in daily life.

Broadband investments and deployment

Deputy Secretary of Broadband and Digital Opportunity Annette Taylor outlined funding streams supporting statewide connectivity projects, including more than $1 billion appropriated from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $1.53 billion allocated through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

State programs supported by those funds include the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant initiative and Completing Access to Broadband (CAB), which together have contracted hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure to connect more than 250,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina. Additional efforts, such as Stop-Gap last-mile projects and pole replacement initiatives, aim to address gaps and storm-related damage, with multiple applications under review and contracting underway.

Officials said projects funded through ARPA programs are scheduled for construction and expenditure completion by the end of 2026.

Artificial intelligence strategy and workforce goals

Committee members also heard updates on AI policy and workforce training initiatives, including the creation of an AI Leadership Council tasked with setting statewide vision and goals ahead of a report due June 30, 2026.

The council includes government, business, and academic representatives working through subcommittees focused on workforce development, innovation, governance, and technical infrastructure.

State officials highlighted ambitions to build what they described as an “AI-fluent workforce,” targeting tens of thousands of generative AI certifications and role-specific training across agencies, along with broader literacy and change-management efforts. They also outlined governance frameworks emphasizing transparency, accountability, and explainability in algorithmic systems, coupled with oversight committees spanning multiple departments.

An AI accelerator initiative has drawn project proposals from a dozen agencies, with some already active and saving staff time through automation and digital services. Officials framed the effort as part of a mission to deliver faster, fairer public services while maintaining security and ethical guardrails.

Discussion of a regulatory sandbox initiative touched on legislative limitations when emerging technologies lack existing regulatory frameworks. Presenters said waivers currently required by statute may constrain experimentation when no applicable rules exist, prompting consideration of potential changes that balance consumer protection with innovation incentives.

Legislators also asked whether agency legislative recommendations were forthcoming, with presenters indicating draft proposals were in development for the short session.

Cybersecurity threats and preparedness

Cybersecurity officials warned lawmakers about a shifting threat landscape fueled by geopolitical actors, ransomware, and vulnerabilities tied to expanding cloud and data systems. North Carolina’s military installations, research hubs, ports, and energy infrastructure create potential targets for espionage and disruption, presentations showed.

Consequences of major breaches could include service outages and reduced public trust in digital systems, affecting economic growth and government operations.

Mitigation steps include vulnerability management, identity controls, and collaborative response planning, as well as initiatives such as statewide web application firewall deployment and expanded cybersecurity training and internships. Strategic planning has also produced incident-response exercises, governance boards, and the adoption of security benchmarking tools intended to strengthen resilience and oversight.

Procurement reforms and efficiency gains

NCDIT officials also detailed ongoing reforms to modernize information-technology procurement processes. Updates include earlier legal review, integrated sourcing workflows, standardized templates, and automated contract routing — changes designed to reduce duplication and improve compliance visibility.

Data presented to lawmakers showed shortened procurement timelines across multiple categories between 2024 and 2025, with requests for proposals reduced by roughly four months on average.

Officials acknowledged continuing delays tied to agency and vendor factors but said efforts to improve communication, enhance contract language, and collaborate earlier in project planning were producing measurable efficiency gains.

The procurement strategy aims to balance agency flexibility with statewide safeguards to protect infrastructure, data, and taxpayer funds while promoting transparency and collaboration, Piccione told the committee.

Looking ahead

Lawmakers closed the session after hearing updates across technology domains that officials said increasingly affect nearly all aspects of governance and economic activity.

The committee’s Co-Chairs said they will continue monitoring the initiatives as agencies refine proposals and implementation plans ahead of the upcoming legislative short session.