JetZero, an aerospace manufacturing startup, has pushed back its hiring deadline, citing delays in the state budget as the reason.

In 2025, the startup first announced its intention to invest $4.7 billion in its first manufacturing plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro. The project, partially funded by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), is expected to generate more than 14,000 jobs by 2036; this deadline has now been pushed back to 2027.

“This is already beginning to resemble the VinFast debacle,” Brian Balfour, VP of Research at the John Locke Foundation, told the Carolina Journal. “That project’s failure began with requested delays. It seems like barely a day goes by without another announced delay or failure of a JDIG project. Instead of promising millions, or even billions, in taxpayer dollars to specific corporations, North Carolina legislators should instead focus on across-the-board tax relief to make an inviting and level playing field for job creators.”

A letter was sent to the NC Department of Commerce on May 19, formally requesting a modification to their performance commitments.

“The Company remains committed to its investment in North Carolina and the creation of high-quality jobs,” Dan da Silva, president and COO of JetZero, said in the letter. “Because of the delays in state budget funding which have affected the ability to start our construction, the Company requests modifications to its original projections.”

The original job target remains unchanged; the hiring ramp timing changes only for the first three years. JetZero still plans to create 3,020 new jobs by the end of 2029. The initial plan was to create 1,047 jobs in 2027. The proposed changes will create zero jobs in 2027 but ramp up hiring in 2028 and 2029 to meet the hiring target.

The Commerce Department’s Economic Investment Committee (EIC) approved JetZero’s request on March 26, according to WRAL.

“The Senate remains committed to fully funding the project and securing the $133.9 million necessary for this upcoming fiscal year in the state budget,” Lauren Horsch, deputy chief of staff of communications for Senate leader Phil Berger, told WRAL.

While the $4.7 billion capital investment remains unchanged, the spending timeline has been delayed, according to the letter.

“We have fully funded year one of the project, have passed necessary technical corrections to facilitate JetZero’s construction process, and are committed to funding year two of the project by the start of the fiscal year,” Demi Dowdy, deputy chief of staff of communications and external affairs, told WRAL.

Modification requests are not uncommon, especially with larger, complex projects, and the state frequently grants requests from companies believed to be acting in good faith, Patrice Gist Bethea, deputy communications director for the NC Commerce, told WRAL.

JetZero is also requesting an extra year to meet its overall hiring targets of 14,000, pushing the timeline back from Dec 31, 2026, to Dec 31, 2027. Da Silva states that JetZero is fully committed to adhering to the revised timeline.

“Will this be the VinFast of the sky?” Balfour said in an X post.