Incumbent state Rep. Jake Johnson defeated former legislator Mike Hager in Tuesday’s Republican primary for state House District 113, concluding a campaign defined in large part by an aggressive direct-mail strategy.

Unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections show Johnson earning 7,318 votes, or 61.08%, compared with Hager’s 4,663 votes, or 38.92%. Johnson carried all four counties within the district, which includes all of Polk County and portions of Rutherford, Henderson, and McDowell counties.

In the days and weeks leading up to the March 3 primary, voters in the district received a total of 36 mailers tied to the race — a volume that underscored the intensity of the Republican contest.

Of those 36 mail pieces, 25 supported Johnson either directly from his campaign committee or through political action committees. Hager’s campaign sent 11 mailers, all funded and distributed by his own committee.

The mail pieces reflected the broader themes of the campaign.

Johnson’s materials emphasized his legislative record in the North Carolina General Assembly, where he serves as deputy House majority whip and chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The mailers highlighted budget allocations directed to western North Carolina, disaster recovery funding following Hurricane Helene, tax policy, and public safety initiatives.

Hager’s mailers focused on his prior service in the General Assembly, including his tenure as House majority leader before resigning in 2016 to care for family members. He also spotlighted his work with local municipalities as a lobbyist for Lake Lure and his advocacy on economic development and mental health issues. His messaging framed the race as a choice between legislative leadership in Raleigh and a more locally focused approach.

While the tone of the mail campaign at times drew sharp contrasts, both candidates struck a conciliatory note after the results were reported.

“Congratulations to all that won and thanks to all that ran,” Hager told Carolina Journal. “I appreciate the hard work and competitiveness that Rep. Johnson put into our race. I fully support him and his future work to help Rutherford County become a better and more affordable place to live.”

Johnson thanked supporters across the district and pledged to continue representing the region’s priorities.

“After an extremely hard-fought campaign, I want to thank God, my family, and our friends across the district,” Johnson told Carolina Journal. “Due to the hard work of so many of you, we were able to get our message out and deliver victories in all four counties. I will continue working to stand up for our shared values and address the concerns that impact daily lives here in the district.”

The district’s geographic footprint — spanning foothill and mountain communities — makes retail campaigning and voter outreach complex. Direct mail has long been a staple of North Carolina legislative races, particularly in districts that cross county lines and media markets.

Campaign finance reports filed with the State Board of Elections in the coming weeks will provide additional detail about total spending by the candidates and outside groups.

Johnson’s victory margin was consistent across voting methods. He led in Election Day, early voting, and absentee-by-mail totals, according to preliminary data from the State Board of Elections. Hager posted his strongest performance in Rutherford County, where he resides, but Johnson maintained districtwide advantages sufficient to secure renomination.

Johnson was endorsed by the chairman of the county commissioners of each of the four counties he represents in the district.

No Democratic candidate is listed for the November general election ballot in HD-113.

Final results will be certified following the official canvass process conducted under state law.