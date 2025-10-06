Judge agrees to put NC election lawsuit on hold until federal government reopens

A federal judge has agreed that no further action will take place in the US Justice Department’s voter registration lawsuit against North Carolina election officials while the federal government remains shut down.

Chief US District Judge Richard Myers issued a one-page order Monday. Myers granted Justice Department lawyers’ request to stay all proceedings in the case.

“This case was closed on September 8, 2025, with this court’ s issuance of a Consent Judgment and Order,” Myers wrote. “Since that time, certain third parties have filed motions concerning intervention in the case, but the case has not been reopened.”

“Here, Plaintiff seeks a ‘stay’ of any and all briefing deadlines pending the resumption of appropriations following the current ‘government shutdown,’” Myers added. “Without making any findings regarding the pending motions, the court finds good cause pursuant to Rule 26( c) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure to GRANT the present motion. Any and all deadlines for filing briefs concerning the pending motions in this case are stayed until further order of the court.”

The recent federal government shutdown prompted the Oct. 1 request for a stay in the case.

Justice Department lawyers and the state elections board reached a deal to settle the lawsuit in early September. Richard Myers accepted the deal on Sept. 8.

But the Democratic National Committee and a retirees group working with Democratic operative Marc Elias’ law firm have asked Myers to revisit that decision. They filed paperwork on Sept. 16 urging Myers to allow them to intervene in the case as defendants.

“Due to a lapse in appropriations resulting in the mandatory furlough of undersigned counsel for non-excepted cases, the United States of America, by and through the United States Department of Justice, respectfully moves the Court to stay all deadlines in this case for the length of the lapse in appropriations plus 14 days after funding is restored,” lawyers from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division wrote in the motion to stay the case. US Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon leads that division.

“This stay will account for the period of time during which undersigned counsel is prohibited by law from working (even on a voluntary basis) on this case and will allow for an orderly resumption of litigation once funding has been restored by Congress,” according to the court filing.

The US Department of Justice filed a federal suit in May against the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The suit challenged state elections officials’ compliance with the federal Help America Vote Act. Federal officials alleged specifically that state officials failed to collect driver’s license numbers or the last four digits of Social Security numbers from all registered voters.

“Although this Court has entered a consent judgment and order in this case (Consent Decree), the Democratic National Committee (DNC) should be permitted to intervene to protect the privacy interests of Democratic voters in North Carolina,” DNC lawyers wrote in a September memorandum. “Through the Consent Decree, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has created a vehicle to obtain what it cannot otherwise procure: unrestricted access to the personal information of every registered voter in North Carolina, including driver’s license and partial Social Security numbers.”

Myers has retained jurisdiction of the case, DNC lawyers added. He “recognized” that the elections board might seek a protective order “governing the use and release of confidential data.”

“The Court should afford that same right to the DNC, which has promptly and consistently sought to protect the rights of North Carolina voters in this and parallel litigation,” according to the memo.

Like the DNC, the North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans has attempted to intervene in the case as a defendant. The alliance works with the Elias Law Group.

“In its order entering the consent judgment between the U.S. Department of Justice and the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the Court found that ‘all interests are adequately represented’ by the existing parties and denied as moot the Alliance’s motion,” the alliance’s lawyers wrote. “That finding was in error. DOJ and the Board do not adequately represent the Alliance’s unique and paramount interests in ensuring its members’ votes are counted, that they may vote by regular ballot, and that their sensitive private information is kept confidential.”

“To the contrary, DOJ and the Board together devised a plan that threatens each of those interests,” alliance lawyers argued.

“Worse still, because DOJ and the Board have been aligned since the initiation of this lawsuit, denying the Alliance’s motion to intervene deprived the Court of hearing from the voters who are harmed by the consent judgment — or indeed from any party opposed to the consent judgment,” the court filing continued. “The absence of any adversarial process has serious consequences for voters: None of the existing parties, for instance, informed the Court that the Board’s program implementing the consent judgment would require election officials to throw out any ballots cast in state and local elections by covered voters if they fail — for whatever reason — to take the steps now required by the Board.”

“If afforded the opportunity to be heard, the Alliance would have explained that disenfranchising voters in this manner raises several concerns under the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Act, and the Voting Rights Act,” alliance lawyers wrote. “But the Court gave its seal of approval to a plan that would discount ballots cast by eligible voters without permitting briefing on the serious legal rights imperiled by the Board’s plan.”

The alliance urges Myers to withdraw his order approving the lawsuit settlement “and schedule adversarial briefing” on the deal.

“The United States and State Board Defendants, through counsel, have conferred in good faith and agree that this action should be settled without protracted and costly litigation,” Myers wrote in a 13-page order.

“State Board Defendants, their agents, employees, contractors, successors, and all other persons representing the interest of State Board Defendants are required to ensure that North Carolina’s voter registration forms and instructions and the State’s HAVA List used for elections for Federal office fully complies with Section 303(a)(5) of HAVA,” Myers wrote. “State Board Defendants are further enjoined from engaging in any act or practice that fails to comply with the requirements of Section 303(a) of HAVA.”

Myers’ order described a remedial plan the state elections board is pursuing to collect missing voter registration information. Voters with incomplete information will be required to cast a provisional ballot when they head to the polls.

“State Board Defendants will instruct the county boards of elections that for all provisional ballots issued pursuant to Paragraph 6(c), the vote cast for each Federal office on the provisional ballot will be counted, notwithstanding the presence of or validation of identification information supplied by the voter on the provisional ballot form , so long as the voter is otherwise eligible to vote under state law,” Myers wrote.

“The provisional voting process … shall not, by itself, result in any voter being removed from the official list of registered voters in state or Federal elections in North Carolina,” he added.

Myers called for reports from the state elections board in October, December, and February, along with an annual report starting in April 2026.

“This Order is final and binding between the United States and State Board Defendants and their successors in office regarding the claims raised in this action,” the judge wrote. The order remains in effect through June 2027.

The Justice Department and state elections board filed a joint motion for a court order ending the lawsuit.

“If approved, the proposed Order would resolve litigation brought by the United States pursuant to its authority to enforce the requirements of Section 303(a) of the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (‘HAVA’), with respect to the conduct of elections for Federal office in the State of North Carolina,” according to the document signed by lawyers from the federal Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the North Carolina Department of Justice.

The document spelled out actions the elections board must take to comply with the deal.

“The State Board Defendants will contact voters registered using an application that did not comply with HAVA or whose record in the HAVA List lacks the required HAVA identification number, to obtain the required information needed to update the record,” according to the document. “Consistent with HAVA’s requirement that all voter registration information be timely entered into the HAVA List, the State Board Defendants will make any update to a record in the HAVA List on an expedited basis after receiving the update, as defined in the proposed Order.”

The state elections board will ensure county elections boards and staff “receive appropriate training and instructions” on HAVA compliance. The state board will also monitor HAVA compliance.

Voters with updated registration records “will vote by regular ballot” in upcoming elections. Those without updated records will cast provisional ballots. “The State Board Defendants will instruct the county boards of elections that for all provisional ballots issued pursuant to paragraph 6(c) only, the vote cast for each Federal office on the provisional ballot will be counted so long as the voter is otherwise eligible to vote under state law,” according to the document. “The provisional voting process outlined in Paragraph 6 shall not, by itself, result in any voter being removed from the official list of registered voters in state or Federal elections in North Carolina.”

“At the outset of this litigation, the records of approximately 100,000 voters lacked a driver’s license or the last four digits of the voter’s social security number as required by HAVA,” federal and state government lawyers wrote. “As of September 2, 2025, that number is 81,810 and dropping as the State Board continues its efforts to collect this information from affected registrants.”

The Justice Department and State Board of Elections urged Myers to deny motions from outside groups to intervene in the case.

The Republican National Committee and North Carolina Republican Party filed suit in August 2024 challenging the former Democrat-majority elections board’s handling of the voter registrations discussed in the Justice Department suit.

The GOP complaint challenged 225,000 voter registrations linked to a disputed voter registration form. Republican groups asked for the affected voters to be dropped from the voting rolls or required to cast a provisional ballot in the 2024 general election.

Courts refused to force the elections board to take that step.

Republican state Supreme Court candidate Jefferson Griffin later raised the same issue in ballot challenges after the election. Trailing Democrat Allison Riggs by 734 votes, Griffin challenged more than 65,000 votes cast in the contest. More than 60,000 of those ballots involved voters whose registration records appeared to lack the required HAVA information.

The state Supreme Court ultimately decided that those votes would count in the final election tally. Griffin conceded the election after Myers declined to support a “cure” process that would have affected ballots Griffin challenged for other reasons.