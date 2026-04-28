In March, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) announced that Kyndryl, a third-party vendor, was contracted for $84.8 million to improve customer wait times and expand online access to services. Carolina Journal spoke to Anita Mikus, VP of US state and local government for Kyndryl, to discuss how they plan to address NCDMV’s notoriously outdated sytstems and what changes the public can expect to see.

“Kyndryl’s role is to serve as NCDMV’s modernization and systems integration partner — helping the agency replace aging core systems and build a more flexible, reliable foundation for delivering DMV services,” Mikus told the Carolina Journal.

According to Mikus, Kyndryl has an extensive background in designing, integrating, and managing modern DMV platforms to help agencies move toward cloud-based environments that scale and evolve, away from decades-old technology. Kyndryl’s approach supports the DMV’s everyday operations by modernizing driver and vehicle systems of record across field offices and back-office functions.

“For North Carolina, this means helping NCDMV transition its core motor vehicle systems to a modern platform hosted on Microsoft Azure, enabling faster transactions, expanded digital self‑service, and improved workflows for employees,” said Mikus. “That work directly supports the agency’s strategic priorities around reducing wait times and increasing online access for residents statewide.”

Mikus said wait times will be reduced by Kyndryl and the DMV through technology and business process improvements. They plan to enable more tasks to be completed online without an office visit and improving the speed and efficiency of in-person transactions.

“Prior to this effort, NCDMV relied on multiple legacy systems, including COBOL‑based mainframe applications that in some cases dated back decades,” said Mikus. “These systems supported essential DMV services, but they were not designed for today’s digital expectations or for rapid change.”

From a modernization perspective, this resulted in fragmented workflows, limited digital flexibility, and considerable effort required to make even small improvements, according to Mikus. Transitioning from those aging systems to a modern platform is a critical step toward providing more efficient, customer-focused DMV services.

“Kyndryl is responsible for helping NCDMV design and implement a modern, integrated platform that brings together driver services, vehicle services, and supporting operations in a more consistent and efficient way,” said Mikus.

Modernizing the core systems improves platform system reliability by reducing complexity and making it easier for the agency to introduce and expand digital services over time, according to Mikus. She also said that from the customer perspective, it supports more online and mobile self-service options, resulting in a smoother in-office experience; and from a workforce perspective, workflows are simplified, which allows employees to spend more time serving the public and less time navigating systems.

“As with any mission‑critical government system, modernization is approached carefully and in phases, with an emphasis on continuity of service, system stability, and long‑term sustainability,” continued Mikus. “The MAX system, which is the foundational platform that Kyndryl will be implementing in North Carolina, is a robust and proven DMV platform. Kyndryl will be working with NCDMV to tailor the platform to North Carolina-specific laws and to meet the needs of North Carolinians.”

Modernizing core DMV systems is a substantial task; meaningful change takes time and does not happen all at once, according to Mikus. Kyndryl has designed a phased transition that aligns with the DMV’s strategic priorities rather than a single technology deployment. Continued improvement in shorter wait times, expanded digital services, and improved customer experiences should be seen over the next few years as enhancements are rolled out.

The DMV is a visible and high-frequency touchpoint between citizens and the government, according to Mikus. For many people, their DMV experience shapes their overall view of public services. North Carolina has become the latest example of agencies investing in a modernization system to reach residents, focusing on reduced wait times and expanding digital services that affect customers daily.

Kyndryl told Carolina Journal that they are coordinating with NCDMV on operational changes during overall system development to start adding value as quickly as possible.