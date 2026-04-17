The town of Lake Lure will begin a phased “soft opening” of its lake on April 20, restoring limited public access after months of storm recovery while maintaining restrictions intended to protect public safety and allow ongoing work to continue.

The path to reopening began after Hurricane Helene struck on Sept. 27, 2024, sending millions of gallons of water and debris into Lake Lure from surrounding counties. Large amounts of material — including debris from nearby communities such as Chimney Rock along the Broad River — were left submerged in the lake.

One woman, who was a Chimney Rock resident, was found dead in the lake after her home washed away. The storm killed 107, according to state data, including four in Rutherford County. A deceased cow was also found in the waterway, officials said.

Initial cleanup was led by the US Army Corps of Engineers and its contractors, who conducted extensive surface and subsurface removal using hydrographic mapping. That effort was later scaled back amid changing FEMA requirements and a 43-day federal government shutdown in late 2025, after which federal crews departed.

Since then, state and local contractors, including North Carolina State Mission Assigned Recovery Task (SMART) emergency management teams, have continued debris removal alongside broader recovery work. Infrastructure repairs and installation of a new cell tower are expected to be operational by the end of April. The lake was previously drawn down to support dredging and repairs, and while limited rowing activity resumed under special permission as water levels rose, major projects — including a subaqueous sewer system and dam improvements — remain in development.

Town officials approved the reopening plan following steady improvements in water levels, debris removal, and environmental conditions. Lake levels are approaching full pond, and water quality testing has shown favorable results, according to updates presented at the April 14 town council meeting.

The initial reopening phase allows some recreational use while preserving operational flexibility for the town and contractors completing repairs. Officials said the approach reflects an effort to reopen access without disrupting ongoing recovery or exposing users to avoidable risks.

During the soft opening, expected to last until Memorial Day, the entire lake will be designated as a no-wake zone until further notice, a restriction intended to reduce hazards as conditions stabilize. The rule may be lifted at the discretion of the town manager as circumstances improve.

All existing lake use regulations remain in effect. Motorized vessels must be permitted, operators must hold required safety certifications, and all users must comply with directives from law enforcement and emergency personnel.

For nearly a year, unauthorized use of the lake could result in misdemeanor charges. Motorized access will be restricted during this phase. Public launching from town-owned ramps will not be permitted during Phase One, though contractors may continue to use those facilities for approved work. Private property owners may launch vessels where lawful access exists.

Towing activities such as water skiing, tubing, and wakeboarding are temporarily prohibited, officials said.

Non-motorized uses — including kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, fishing, and swimming — will be allowed at designated access points, including Pool Creek Picnic Park near the town’s beach. Officials cautioned that participants assume risk due to the potential for submerged debris and changing conditions.

While the reopening restores some level of public use, access remains limited by ongoing construction and recovery operations.

The Washburn Marina and Morse Park boat ramp area will remain closed, and the lake’s fuel pump is not expected to be operational until closer to Memorial Day. The marina had to be completely rebuilt following the storm. Contractors are subject to additional restrictions, including limits on trailer access at town ramps and prohibitions on unloading bulk construction materials at those locations.

Officials acknowledged that the combination of permitted uses and limited access points may create confusion for the public, particularly as some users return to the water while others encounter restricted facilities.

The town does not provide towing services for stranded vessels, and officials said lake operations may be modified or suspended if safety concerns arise.

Environmental measures have included sediment removal, water quality monitoring, and installation of fish habitat structures aimed at supporting long-term lake health.

The phased reopening is expected to have immediate economic implications for the Lake Lure area, where tourism and recreation are central to local business activity.

By allowing limited use of the lake while maintaining restrictions, the town is reopening access to a key economic asset without fully halting construction and recovery operations. Businesses dependent on lake activity — including lodging providers, restaurants, and recreation services — are expected to see gradual increases in visitor activity as access expands.

Town leaders described the soft opening as the first step in a broader phased process. Additional phases will be considered as conditions improve and infrastructure projects are completed.

The town’s uses are permitted by the NC General Assembly and are often questioned.

Emergency personnel and law enforcement will maintain a presence on the lake to monitor compliance and respond to incidents as needed, officials said.