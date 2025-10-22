New congressional districts are now in effect, after passing both chambers of the North Carolina General Assembly.



Last week, lawmakers proposed a new map to gain an additional Republican congressional seat in the 2026 midterm elections. Republican lawmakers claim this is necessary to combat redistricting efforts in Democratic-majority states like California.



House Majority Leader Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, told his House colleagues that North Carolina will not stand by.



“Once again, we’re here today because California and the radical left launched a full-fledged coordinated attack not only on North Carolina but the integrity of democracy itself,” Jones proclaimed. “And I’ve got bad news for Gavin Newsom and the radical left. North Carolina will not stand by while they try to undermine the will of our voters and stack the decks in Washington. Sadly, this isn’t new. Just look around the country.”

Rep. Brenden Jones voices support for the new congressional map.Soruce: NCGA YouTube

Jones pointed to various states that do not have a single Republican elected to Congress. The newly approved NC map would likely elect 11 Republicans and three Democrats.



“In Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Connecticut, Republicans hold zero congressional seats due to Democrat congressional map gerrymanders. It’s the same playbook over and over. Well, enough is enough,” said Jones. “We have been called to fight back, and that’s exactly what this body intends to do. The motivation behind this new redistricting plan is straightforward. The new congressional map improves Republican political strength in eastern North Carolina and will bring an additional Republican seat to North Carolina’s congressional delegation.”



On Tuesday, the state Senate gave final approval of the map in a 26–20 vote, sending the final proposal to the House.



Rep. Phil Rubin, D-Wake, called the new map an attack on North Carolina during his comments on the House floor.

“Today’s latest attack by Republicans on self-governance in North Carolina follows the attack on our Board of Elections. It follows a brazen attempt to steal a Supreme Court election,” said Rubin. “And it all adds up to a sense that there are those in our government that think only the right people may ever hold power, and that the rules must be rigged to make sure that people can never disagree with those choices. And now we’re here today. The Republican Party holding a vote of no confidence on our self-government in North Carolina. To make our already rigged maps even worse.”

Jones stated that North Carolina will not be bullied by efforts in other states.



“Republican-led states are here to make sure that one man does not predetermine the controls of Congress,” Jones said. “North Carolina will not be lectured, will not be bullied, and will not be sued into submission. We will not let outsiders tell us how to govern, and we will never apologize for doing exactly what the people of this state have elected us to do. We did our job transparently, lawfully, and unapologetically. And if that offends the left, so be it.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, released a video on social media following the passage of the map claiming Republicans in the General Assembly are abusing their power.

“True leadership is knowing when and whether to use your power,” said Stein. “Republican legislative leaders are abusing their power to take away yours. They’re afraid that they will lose in the midterms and afraid to say no to the president. So they’ve turned their backs on you to silence your vote in the 2026 election. It’s outrageous.”

Today, the Republican leadership in the legislature failed the people of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/wGuiazbOcp — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) October 22, 2025

The final House vote was 66-48 in favor of the map. Unlike standard legislation, it does not require the governor’s approval and is now officially in effect.



Wilson, Wayne, Greene, and Lenoir counties are moved into District 3. Craven, Beaufort, Pamlico, Carteret, Hyde, and Dare counties are moved into District 1.