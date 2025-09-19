State lawmakers are rounding up support across branches of North Carolina’s government ahead of a major criminal law reform bill expected to be filed Sept. 22 in the General Assembly. The move comes amid public outrage following the recent light rail murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte and growing demands for stronger protections in public spaces.

Charlotte City Council is also scheduled to meet on Sept. 22 to consider, among other proposals, expanding the jurisdiction of a private security contractor tasked with safety monitoring on the city’s light rail system. Charlotte Area Transit System’s contract with Professional Police Services LLC was signed in July 2023 and is due to expire in July 2026.

The US House Judiciary Committee will hold a field hearing in Charlotte on Sept. 29. The hearing is expected to focus on safety in public transit systems and on how repeat offenders are treated under existing criminal justice and pretrial policies.

Meantime, Gov. Josh Stein visited Charlotte this week to speak to the NCBiotech Summit and was scheduled to meet with Zarutska’s family. In a press conference while there, he indicated support for the legislature’s plan to reform how courts handle pretrial detention.

“Iryna’s murder brings up real concerns for people all over North Carolina about the safety of our communities. Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in their home, in their communities, on their way to work or school, in their daily lives,” Stein said. “I urged the mayor last week to surge law enforcement across the public transit system, and I’m grateful that she did. It’s a good start, and we have to keep it up. … We also have to take a close look at our pretrial system and make sure that it is protecting people.”

Stein pointed to the bipartisan 2023 Pretrial Integrity Act as an example of reforms that passed with support from both Republicans and Democrats, calling the effort a foundation to “continue to work across the aisle to make progress.”

Republicans have called Zarutska’s death preventable, and say reforms in the arrest and pretrial stage of criminal justice are needed to ensure public safety in North Carolina. Those close to the bill-drafting process say that criminal policy experts are advising the legislation to be presented next week.

Some Republicans have also turned their fire toward the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice (TREC), created under former Gov. Roy Cooper in response to the George Floyd protests in 2020. Cooper launched it to make recommendations toward racial equity in criminal justice, and put NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Antia Earls in charge. North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger has specifically criticized the Cooper-era task force over its policies on bail, arguing that it advanced “weak-on-crime” approaches.

“The radical, pro-crime policies Roy Cooper, Josh Stein, and Anita Earls cooked up to appease their far-left donor bosses directly contributed to this heinous murder. The #NCGA will not let their woke agenda take over North Carolina,” Berger posted on social media last week.

With Cooper now running for US Senate as a Democrat, it puts Stein, an ally of Cooper’s, in the position of defending Cooper’s policy positions while working with Republicans in the General Assembly to reform public safety laws.

Carolina Journal Poll: Voters Demand Judicial Accountability

Carolina Journal’s latest poll shows that an overwhelming majority of North Carolina voters want to see judges held accountable when offenders they release go on to commit violent crimes. Nearly three-quarters (73.7%) said they support such accountability, with 50.5% saying they “strongly support” it. Only 19.4% opposed the idea.

The survey also revealed deep unease about public safety more broadly. When asked about confidence in local public transportation, a slim plurality (39.1%) said they felt safe, while 37.7% said they did not — a result within the poll’s ±3.98% margin of error. Charlotteans were the least confident, with only 32% expressing trust in transit safety, compared with 52% in the Asheville area.

On the state’s ability to prevent violent criminals from harming the public, voters were again closely split: 48.5% expressed confidence while 44.7% said they were not confident. Ideological divides were sharp — 70% of self-identified liberals voiced confidence in public safety compared to just 30% of conservatives.

When asked what drives violent crime, the top response was “judges giving light sentences and releasing repeat criminal offenders” (25.8%). Other cited causes included economic hardship or poverty (15.6%), mental illness and lack of treatment (15.5%), poor parenting and family breakdown (11.3%), and drug and substance abuse (11%).

NC Supreme Court Establishes Pretrial Task Force

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Paul Newby announced the creation of a Pretrial Release Task Force at the North Carolina Supreme Court. The panel will review practices across the state’s judicial districts and recommend improvements to ensure that pretrial release decisions balance constitutional rights with community safety. The work is aimed at aligning local practices with the principles of the Pretrial Integrity Act.

“In administering justice, public safety is of the utmost concern,” wrote Newby in forming the task force. “When our citizens feel safe, they thrive physically, relationally, economically, and spiritually. It is my priority to ensure that we, as a Judicial Branch, execute our responsibilities well and strive continuously to improve our efforts to administer justice.”

The legislation expected on Sept. 22 will test whether North Carolina’s political leadership can turn bipartisan concern over crime into concrete reform. Republicans who control the General Assembly are drafting the bill, but they do so against the backdrop of public concern over soft-on-crime policies revealed in the Carolina Journal poll.