Republican lawmakers pressed North Carolina’s top law enforcement and health officials Thursday for evidence that the state is aggressively combating Medicaid fraud, repeatedly questioning whether current oversight efforts are producing meaningful results.

During a House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform meeting, members questioned Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Secretary Dev Sangvai about Medicaid fraud investigations and agency coordination.

The hearing centered on whether the state is adequately policing a Medicaid program that now costs roughly $35 billion annually.

Ahead of the hearing, Jackson emphasized to lawmakers that his office shares their concerns about fraud.

“We are completely aligned on this: There is no acceptable level of fraud in North Carolina,” Jackson wrote to the committee. “We must fight it aggressively, everywhere.”

State Rep. Grant Campbell, R-Cabarrus, who chaired the session, framed the issue at the outset in terms of both scale and accountability.

“We must ask: How many millions are being lost to waste, fraud, or abuse before a single case is opened? How many investigations result in convictions, settlements, or recoveries, and how long does it take to intervene once red flags appear?” Campbell said.

State Rep. Allen Chesser, R-Nash, asked state officials directly whether they see inefficiencies within the Medicaid program.

Sangvai responded to these concerns by pointing to the sheer scale of the Medicaid system, noting that the DHHS oversees roughly $35 billion in spending and employs about 18,000 people when fully staffed. He added that a program of that size is inevitably going to have some inefficiencies.

After initial questioning, Campbell sharpened his criticism of state health officials, accusing DHHS leadership of shaping public perception to avoid scrutiny.

Campbell said the department had engaged in “a PR campaign to twist public opinion, to force the General Assembly to continue the endless flow of taxpayer dollars to Medicaid without allowing questions to be asked about the potential of waste and fraud occurring.”

Throughout the hearing, lawmakers repeatedly sought detailed figures on investigations, referrals and enforcement outcomes, expressing frustration when precise answers were unavailable.

The questioning grew more pointed as Campbell cited specific cases he said illustrated gaps in oversight.

“In just nine months, Cedric Dean Holdings billed Medicaid almost $15 million and had already received almost $9 million in payment,” Campbell said.

He went on to describe the background of the individual tied to the entity, noting prior criminal convictions and raising questions about how such payments were approved.

“Mr. Dean was convicted of robbery and served five years in prison, and after being released, he was convicted of selling cocaine and served 20 years in prison, only being released in 2017,” Campbell said.

Campbell also pointed to the individual’s publicly listed credentials as another red flag he said should have drawn scrutiny.

“On his LinkedIn profile under education, he claims the credential of thugologist in the field of, and I quote again, thugology with the educational institution,” Campbell said. “He received his degrees from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

Campbell closed his line of questioning by pointing to additional cases he said raised concerns about oversight and investigative capacity.

“Are either of you familiar with Wilson’s Home Care? They have billed Medicaid $12 million over a six-year period for home care services,” Campbell said.

Citing images of the company’s listed location, Campbell questioned whether the billing scale matched the apparent operations.

“Based on their filings, this is their Mayfield headquarters. You can see their operation set up through the windows here,” Campbell said. “I’m a big advocate for patient privacy, but boarding up windows is a strategy I really haven’t seen before.”

Campbell emphasized that the examples were not meant to allege wrongdoing, but to illustrate what he described as missed opportunities for review.

“I want to repeat, none of these three examples have official charges of waste or fraud,” Campbell said. “The point here — we keep talking about how we have no money to look into this, if we only gave you more money — these examples and multiple others, we had two staffers with Google and an Excel sheet in less than two hours came up with these figures.”

In response to these criticisms, Jackson pushed back on that characterization, arguing that North Carolina’s Medicaid fraud enforcement efforts are among the strongest in the country.

He said the state ranks eighth nationally for total Medicaid recovery over the past six years and fourth, adjusted for staff size, in conducting those investigations.

“There is no question that North Carolina is punching way above its weight,” Jackson said. “We are nationally regarded as one of the finest and most effective Medicaid Fraud Investigation divisions in the country.”

Jackson also used the hearing to request partial funding for an additional investigator position focused on data mining within his office, stating this would further improve the Medicaid Fraud Investigation Unit’s performance.