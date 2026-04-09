Hospital leaders warn that North Carolina’s rural health care system is on increasingly unstable footing, as state officials push forward a $213 million plan to stabilize and transform care in rural communities.

At an April 7 meeting of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services, officials from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and executives from FirstHealth of the Carolinas highlighted the financial fragility of rural hospitals.

Leaders from FirstHealth of the Carolinas, a system of four not-for-profit hospitals in North Carolina, warned lawmakers that rural health systems remain on an unstable footing, both in North Carolina and nationwide. They cautioned that federal policy changes tied to the federal “Big Beautiful Bill” could push rural hospitals into negative operating margins by 2032.

State Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, questioned whether hospitals are overly dependent on government decisions.

“The way you have presented this today means you are total victims of whatever the state and federal government does, and there’s nothing you can do independently of us to improve your margins: Is that what you are telling us?” Blackwell asked.

Autumn McFann, chief financial officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said hospitals can make adjustments, but those options are limited and often unpopular.

“Not completely,” McFann said. “We can definitely intervene with certain actions, but they would not be popular. Closing service lines that are not profitable… looking at staffing models… but to make up the financial gap that just HR 1 creates is going to be very difficult.”

McFann added that administrative burdens also contribute to financial strain, estimating that between 10% and 20% of rural hospital revenue is consumed by administrative tasks related to regulatory reporting.

According to their presentation, more than 700 rural hospitals nationwide — about one-third of all rural hospitals — are at risk of closing due to financial strain. Of those, more than 300 rural hospitals are considered to be in immediate danger of closing. In addition, approximately half of all rural hospitals are currently operating at a loss, and access to care continues to diminish as facilities close or eliminate inpatient services.

State Sen. Gale Adcock, D-Wake, said those financial pressures can force hospitals into difficult decisions.

“At the 11th hour, if it looks like you may close, other options you would never consider begin to look attractive — like selling to private equity or large hospital systems and consolidating services,” Adcock said. “Decisions that we make can put rural hospitals in untenable situations… It’s close or sell to private equity. It’s close or stop delivering babies.”

According to the hospital officials, services most at risk of cuts due to revenue losses include obstetrics, oncology, behavioral health, and emergency services.

Hospital leaders also cautioned lawmakers against policy decisions that could worsen financial strain. These include Medicaid rate cuts, loss of tax exemptions, or changes to certificate-of-need laws. Medicare and Medicaid pay nearly 70% of their patients’ hospital bills.

Sen. Amy Galey, R-Alamance, pushed back on the request to maintain certificate-of-need protections for rural hospitals.

“What’s your basis for saying that will have a negative impact on rural care?” she asked. “Many people say there’s no demonstrative link between CON repeal and the closure of rural hospitals — that you end up with more providers overall, especially in urban and suburban areas.”

When asked for examples of how repealing CON laws has negatively impacted rural care, hospital leaders were unable to cite any cases tied to recent changes.

“It’s disappointing but unsurprising that hospital leaders continue to defend policies that promote their bottom line as businesses rather than the best interests of patients and taxpayers,” said Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst. “The CON law in particular has no defense other than giving hospitals a means of keeping competitors out of their markets.”

During the meeting, NCDHHS Secretary Dev Sangvai and other officials updated lawmakers on the North Carolina Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), a federally approved initiative aimed at strengthening rural health care systems.

The program, backed by more than $213 million in federal funding, includes six major initiatives focused on expanding access, stabilizing providers, and modernizing care.

The largest share — about $87.6 million — will fund the creation of regional “ROOTS” hubs designed to coordinate care and services across rural communities.

Other key investments include:

Primary care and prevention: Nearly $9.7 million to expand chronic disease management, diabetes prevention and maternal health services

Behavioral health: More than $33.8 million to expand mental health services, crisis response and substance-use treatment

Workforce development: About $38.8 million for recruitment incentives, training programs and new care models

Digital health: Over $35 million to expand telehealth, data sharing, and technology infrastructure

The proposal drew skepticism from some lawmakers, who questioned whether it serves as a workaround for the state’s decision not to continue funding Healthy Opportunities Pilots beyond June 30.