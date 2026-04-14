As lawmakers prepare to return to Raleigh for a new legislative session, prominent conservative businessman and GOP donor Robert Luddy is asking North Carolina lawmakers to reject contributions from the gaming industry.

“NC does not need casino gambling because it undermines society and in the long run, corrupts everyone it touches,” Luddy said in a recent letter to lawmakers. “Revenue gained is not needed and will be very costly for law enforcement, the welfare state, Medicaid and civil society.”

Casino gambling has been a hot topic in the state legislature since 2023, when draft language in the state budget outlined a $1.5 billion state spend on four casinos in Tier 1 counties, a designation for the most economically challenged areas. The locations included Rockingham County, home to Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.

The plans resulted in a GOP standoff over the casino project described as a “rural tourism incentive program.” The debate grew heated and the measure was eventually scrapped from the draft budget proposal.

Still, Rockingham County approved zoning for the casino, but several local businesses filed a lawsuit in October 2023. The North Carolina Court of Appeals allowed the lawsuit to proceed in July 2025.

The casino debate has garnered nationwide attention on North Carolina’s gaming policy. Berger lost his primary race in March to challenger Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, who has been an outspoken critic of the casinos. Luddy and his wife each donated $6,400 to Page’s campaign in January.

Proponents of the budget item argued that casinos would have a positive economic impact on the counties, citing an analysis that estimates a $1.9 billion casino market in North Carolina. The Spectrum Gaming Group study, conducted for Greater Carolina, projects that each host county would gain about 3,000 jobs and $30 million in local tax revenue.

However, in his letter, Luddy said that North Carolina is already prospering with an economy that is strong and diverse.

“The NC General Assembly has provided low taxes and a hospitable environment for business expansion and jobs,” Luddy said in the letter to the members of the North Carolina Senate urging member to vote against any legislation that supports casino gambling.

Luddy is the founder and president of CaptiveAir Systems and founder and chair of several Triangle schools, including Franklin Academy, St. Thomas More Academy, and Thales Academy. He is vocal supporter of educational reform, school choice, and free-market principles.